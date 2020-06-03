UrduPoint.com
TRA Publishes Monthly Report On Cyber Security Developments

TRA publishes monthly report on cyber security developments

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2020) The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, has published the monthly report on cybersecurity developments in the Federal Government of the United Arab Emirates for the month of May 2020, on its website.

The report reviewed the efforts made by the National Computer Emergency Response Team (aeCERT) to prevent and address cyber-attacks that were experienced by the UAE federal entities only. The team responded to approximately 77,000 cyber-attacks, during the month of May, varied between malware (70 percent), vulnerabilities (22 percent) and phishing attacks (8 percent).

The team also handled 285 cyber incidents.

The Computer Emergency Response Team was established by Resolution 5/89 of 2008 issued by the Ministerial Council for Services. The team was established to improve practices of information security, and protect the IT infrastructure in the UAE from risks and violations, in conformity with the TRA strategy that aims at supporting and ensuring a safer cyberspace for the residents of the UAE.

Your Thoughts and Comments

