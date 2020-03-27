TRA puts on hold disconnection of mobile phone service due to ID expiration

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2020) DUBAI, 27th March 2020 (WAM) - In support of "Stay Home" initiative, the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority,TRA, in the UAE issued a circular to the telecommunications companies to put on hold the suspension and disconnection of mobile services due to the expiry of the supporting documents and the Emirates ID.

Accordingly, mobile service of subscribers with expired ID documents will not be disconnected or suspended, and they will not have to go in person to the service centers, or provide those documents to proceed with renewal of identification documents.

This step is part of the precautionary measures and procedures taken by the UAE as a response to the Corona virus, COVID-19 situation.

TRA affirmed commitment to launching initiatives that support all sectors in the country to ensure the provision of the best services and achieve customer happiness.