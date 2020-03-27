UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TRA Puts On Hold Disconnection Of Mobile Phone Service Due To ID Expiration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 03:30 PM

TRA puts on hold disconnection of mobile phone service due to ID expiration

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2020) DUBAI, 27th March 2020 (WAM) - In support of "Stay Home" initiative, the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority,TRA, in the UAE issued a circular to the telecommunications companies to put on hold the suspension and disconnection of mobile services due to the expiry of the supporting documents and the Emirates ID.

Accordingly, mobile service of subscribers with expired ID documents will not be disconnected or suspended, and they will not have to go in person to the service centers, or provide those documents to proceed with renewal of identification documents.

This step is part of the precautionary measures and procedures taken by the UAE as a response to the Corona virus, COVID-19 situation.

TRA affirmed commitment to launching initiatives that support all sectors in the country to ensure the provision of the best services and achieve customer happiness.

Related Topics

Mobile UAE Dubai March 2020 All Best

Recent Stories

Rupee struggles for recovery against US dollar  

2 minutes ago

CBUAE and UBF clarify prioritising working remotel ..

3 minutes ago

LWMC carries out cleanliness operation in rain

32 seconds ago

People limited Friday prayers

55 seconds ago

Minister demands federal government to provide imm ..

34 seconds ago

Minister distributes appointment orders among nurs ..

35 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.