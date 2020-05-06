TRA responds to approximately 34,000 cyber-attacks in April

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2020) The National Computer Emergency Response Team, aeCERT, in the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, responded to approximately 34,000 cyber-attacks, during April.

The TRA's monthly report on cybersecurity developments in the Federal Government of the United Arab Emirates for April 2020, noted that the cyber-attacks varied between malware (46 percent), vulnerabilities (47 percent) and phishing attacks (7 percent).

The team also dealt with 197 cyber incidents, the report added.

The report reviewed the efforts made by the aeCERT to prevent and address cyber-attacks that were experienced by the UAE federal entities only.

The aeCERT was established to improve practices of information security, and protect the IT infrastructure in the UAE from risks and violations, in conformity with the TRA strategy that aims at supporting and ensuring a safer cyberspace for the residents of the UAE.