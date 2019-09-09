UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TRA To Launch Innovative Projects At GITEX Technology Week 2019

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 05:30 PM

TRA to launch innovative projects at GITEX Technology Week 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2019) The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, is set to launch 10 innovative projects during the GITEX Technology Week 2019, representing a new set of contributions from the TRA to enhance the smart lifestyle in the UAE, support the transition to the future of AI and Smart City, and develop a mechanism for dealing with modern technologies.

The TRA is participating in the GITEX Technology Week as part of the UAE Government, which hosts 18 Federal government entities, displaying their major achievements in the field of modern technology and harnessing them in facilitating the provision of government services, achieving customer happiness, and promoting the one government principle and excellent technology services.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, the TRA Director-General, said, "The TRA is keen to activate all channels of communication with its strategic partners and the public, to exchange ideas and views and develop the services provided by the TRA, in line with the aspirations of the UAE society in all its segments. As the GITEX Technology Week is a yearly gathering of global ICT companies, the TRA is keen to participate in this global event by focusing on future and innovative projects that develop solutions based on AI and strong ICT infrastructure in the UAE.

"

Al Mansoori indicated that the TRA's participation in this huge annual event contributes to strengthening its position in leading the smart transformation process and enhancing the smart lifestyle in the country, in addition to its global contribution to the ICT field.

The TRA has been using GITEX in its successive sessions as an important platform for launching ideas and innovations, exchanging ideas with various parties to launch innovative projects and presenting them to the public, in addition to presenting new phases and developments of the TRA’s current projects, which are characterised by continuity, as they contribute to the achievement of the UAE happiness strategy.

Visitors to the TRA’s stand will learn about the latest developments related to the 5G experience, which was launched last year and is considered the next technological revolution in mobile broadband. Furthermore, in line with the UAE Vision 2021, the TRA aims to be the main driver for the launch 5G mobile business.

Related Topics

Technology Exchange Business Mobile UAE Driver 5G 2019 Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health launches 11th edition of &#039; ..

1 hour ago

Government provides AED1.4 bn in social assistance ..

1 hour ago

Samiullah visits Imam Bargah Hussaini Chowk

2 hours ago

Rich tributes paid to Karbala martyrs

2 hours ago

Elections in Russia Were Rather Smooth, Took Place ..

2 hours ago

Two Children Killed in Bomb Blast in Southwestern ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.