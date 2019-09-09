TRA to launch innovative projects at GITEX Technology Week 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2019) The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, is set to launch 10 innovative projects during the GITEX Technology Week 2019, representing a new set of contributions from the TRA to enhance the smart lifestyle in the UAE, support the transition to the future of AI and Smart City, and develop a mechanism for dealing with modern technologies.

The TRA is participating in the GITEX Technology Week as part of the UAE Government, which hosts 18 Federal government entities, displaying their major achievements in the field of modern technology and harnessing them in facilitating the provision of government services, achieving customer happiness, and promoting the one government principle and excellent technology services.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, the TRA Director-General, said, "The TRA is keen to activate all channels of communication with its strategic partners and the public, to exchange ideas and views and develop the services provided by the TRA, in line with the aspirations of the UAE society in all its segments. As the GITEX Technology Week is a yearly gathering of global ICT companies, the TRA is keen to participate in this global event by focusing on future and innovative projects that develop solutions based on AI and strong ICT infrastructure in the UAE.

"

Al Mansoori indicated that the TRA's participation in this huge annual event contributes to strengthening its position in leading the smart transformation process and enhancing the smart lifestyle in the country, in addition to its global contribution to the ICT field.

The TRA has been using GITEX in its successive sessions as an important platform for launching ideas and innovations, exchanging ideas with various parties to launch innovative projects and presenting them to the public, in addition to presenting new phases and developments of the TRA’s current projects, which are characterised by continuity, as they contribute to the achievement of the UAE happiness strategy.

Visitors to the TRA’s stand will learn about the latest developments related to the 5G experience, which was launched last year and is considered the next technological revolution in mobile broadband. Furthermore, in line with the UAE Vision 2021, the TRA aims to be the main driver for the launch 5G mobile business.