TRA to showcase latest government digital solutions at GITEX Technology Week 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2020) The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, has completed its preparations to participate in GITEX Technology Week 2020, where it will present several innovative technology projects that provide solutions for different aspects of life.

The TRA will participate as part of the UAE Digital Government stand, which will host 15 Federal government entities, presenting their most important achievements in leveraging modern technologies for facilitating government services, customer happiness, and enhancing the principle of comprehensive government and distinctive technology services.

During the exhibition, which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 6th to 10th December, 2020, TRA will present the latest developments in the field of ICT and digital government, by presenting five innovative projects, as well as highlighting the role of these projects in maintaining business continuity in the recent past.

Commenting on this participation, Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, TRA Director-General, said, "Holding GITEX this year reflects the rapid recovery in the global exhibition industry, in which the UAE has been in the lead, as life began to return to normal in various sectors. The UAE has proven that betting on digital infrastructure supported by future vision is the right choice for business continuity against various challenges. This year's GITEX Technology Week is an opportunity to exchange experiences on leveraging latest technologies to overcome the challenges the world is going through.

"

Al Mansoori added, "TRA will be part of the UAE Digital Government stand, through which it will present the most innovative projects that are considered the core of digital transformation. It will showcase the impact of these solutions in providing all electronic and digital services to the country's residents and visitors."

During its participation in GITEX Technology Week, TRA will showcase the latest developments in Digital Identity, which allows people to complete their government transactions electronically by verifying their identity upon completing their transactions. The TRA stand visitors will also get acquainted with the latest developments in the Digital Signature project, which allows people to sign important documents securely with their digital signature.

TRA will also present the Data Vault project, where all your documents are securely stored. In the event of needing documents for certain government transactions, these documents are at your fingertips through retrieval from the vault.

Moreover, to facilitate the process of obtaining smart government services, TRA will present the Digital Payment project, which has been developed to facilitate payment for government services, or even potential private services.