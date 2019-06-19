UrduPoint.com
TRA Welcomes Microsoft Cloud Services In UAE

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 07:00 PM

TRA welcomes Microsoft cloud services in UAE

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2019) Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, TRA Director-General, has said that the launch of microsoft cloud services in the UAE confirms the country's leading role in the ICT sector and as one of the world's leading hubs of digital transformation in all sectors.

In a statement, on the launch of Microsoft cloud services in UAE, Al Mansoori said that the presence of advanced, efficient, flexible and high-performance cloud services in the region enables companies for full digital transformation, which positively affects the quality, competitiveness and efficiency of the services they provide to their customers.

"The presence of cloud services in the region will also contribute to the promotion of a culture of innovation, especially for start-ups and entrepreneurs, to build globally competitive digital products and services," he added.

This also creates new job opportunities in the country in the field of information technology, he went on to say.

"TRA, the entity responsible for the development of the ICT sector, welcomes and encourages these investments in the UAE due to its role in making the UAE a global leader in the ICT sector," Al Mansoori concluded.

