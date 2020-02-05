UrduPoint.com
Trade Between UAE, Senegal Totals AED9.1 Billion In Five Years

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 05:30 PM

Trade between UAE, Senegal totals AED9.1 billion in five years

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2020) The commercial and economic ties between the UAE and Senegal have witnessed recent significant developments, with the value of their trade from 2014 to 2018 amounted to AED9.1 billion, according to statistics from the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority, FCSA, and the Ministry of Economy.

The official visit of Macky Sall, President of Senegal, to the UAE is expected to reinforce the commercial and economic ties between the two countries, as well as increase their future trade.

The UAE and Senegal decided to boost their ties by forming the "Joint Emirati-Senegalese Committee," which held several recent meetings that have helped reinforce the cooperation between their public and private sectors.

Official figures show that the trade exchange between the two countries in 2014 totalled in value to around AED1.656 billion, and this figure reached some AED1.5 billion the following year.

In 2016, the value of their trade amounted to AED1.4 billion, which increased to AED2.29 billion in 2017, as per the FCSA’s statistics, which also highlighted a further increase to AED2.3 billion in 2018.

The statistics also show that re-exports from the UAE to Senegal amounted to around AED4.9 billion, accounting for 53.8 percent of their total trade during the reporting period.

Imports totalled in value to around AED2.9 billion or 31.8 percent of the total trade between the two countries while exports amounted to around AED1.3 billion or 14.4 percent.

