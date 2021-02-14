Trade in COVID-19 related products and medicines between UAE and Jordan grew 10% in 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2021) Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, discussed, with Maha Ali, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply of Jordan, their economic cooperation and ways of reinforcing them, to serve the mutual interests of their countries and peoples.

They also exchanged views on several matters and regional and international economic issues of mutual concern.

During the remote meeting, Al Marri and Ali discussed ways of developing frameworks for advancing their economic partnership during the economic recovery period and the post-COVID-19 period.

They also discussed ways of increasing their trade exchange, promoting mutual investments, and encouraging further Emirati and Jordanian companies to explore available opportunities in both countries with a focus on entrepreneurship and small and medium-sized enterprises (SME), in addition to establishing sustainable future partnerships, most notably in agriculture, industry and food products.

Al Marri also highlighted the key indicators of the trade between the two countries, noting that their total non-oil foreign trade exchange in 2019 amounted to AED10.4 billion, a 10.6 percent increase compared to 2018 while re-exports from the UAE to Jordan increased 19 percent, according to preliminary figures for 2020.

Moreover, COVID-19 related products traded between the two countries witnessed significant growth, with their trade in medicines accounting for 10 percent while food products achieved a growth of 12 percent.

He presented the UAE’s efforts to accelerate its economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that the country is implementing a pioneering and comprehensive plan that comprises a series of flexible initiatives aimed at strengthening recovery and economic advancement, in addition to developing a sustainable development approach for the post-COVID-19 economy.

He also welcomed the UAE’s cooperation with Jordan in several initiatives included in the plan, to achieve their mutual interests while calling on Jordanian companies to benefit from the incentives and promising opportunities provided by the country.

Ali highlighted the importance of promoting cooperation in priority sectors and noted the desire of the Jordanian Government to exchange expertise in e-commerce and the digital economy, to benefit from the UAE’s leading experiences in these areas. She also highlighted the importance of briefing Emirati investors about available opportunities in Jordan.