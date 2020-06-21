UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trade In UAE Food Products Amount To AED31.7 Billion In Q1 2020

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 06:45 PM

Trade in UAE food products amount to AED31.7 billion in Q1 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2020) The value of Emirati food products traded in the first quarter of 2020 totalled AED31.7 billion, according to the latest figures from the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority.

The figures also show that the value of the country’s food imports in the first quarter of 2020 amounted to AED17.98 billion while trade in medicines and pharmaceuticals amounted to AED4.5 billion, including imports worth AED3.55 billion and the rest were exports and re-exports.

The medicines and pharmaceuticals trade in the first quarter of 2020 accounted for some 24 percent of the UAE’s total trade in this category in 2019.

As part of the country’s efforts to achieve food security, the UAE Cabinet formed a working team to study the development of modern agriculture in the country, to support the adoption of modern technologies in the agricultural sector, providing food products that meet the market needs and raising the competitiveness of local products.

The Emirates Council for Food Security adopted a mechanism to monitor food imports to follow their movement within the supply chain, comprising three key phases.

The National Food Security Strategy aims to create a comprehensive national system based on enabling sustainable food production and identifying the requirements of the national food basket that includes 18 key items, in line with required standards that include knowing the levels of local consumption, production capacity, and food requirements.

The strategy also includes 38 long- and short-term initiatives focussing on four strategic areas, which include facilitating global food trade, diversifying sources of food imports and identifying alternative supply sources.

Related Topics

Exports Agriculture UAE 2019 2020 Market From Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament for Child discusses holding fourth ..

16 minutes ago

Need to focus on cybersecurity, adopt AI to protec ..

31 minutes ago

DHA begins accepting applications for six medical ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Municipality completes &#039;Road Networ ..

1 hour ago

Romanian Minister of Economy, UAE Ambassador discu ..

2 hours ago

Mawaqif fees to resume in Abu Dhabi from July 1

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.