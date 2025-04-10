TradeTech Forum 2025 shapes future of global trade

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) The TradeTech Forum 2025, a pivotal event in the global trade landscape, has convened in Abu Dhabi, gathering high-level leaders and stakeholders from around the world to explore the transformative potential of TradeTech.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, attended the opening of the forum, a key pillar of the TradeTech initiative, which was launched by the UAE Ministry of Economy and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) in partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to modernise the global trading system through technology-driven solutions.

The TradeTech Forum was held concurrently with AIM Congress 2025 and featured a series of keynote addresses by Juma Al Kait, Assistant Undersecretary for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Economy, Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and Johanna Hill, Deputy Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), highlighting advances in technology that can be integrated into the supply chain to create a greener, smarter, and more inclusive trade environment.

Opening the forum, Al Kait emphasised the UAE's commitment to transform this sector during his keynote address, stating, “The TradeTech Forum is not just about ideas, it is about action.”

He added, “Trade must lead the digital revolution and we must harness the power of technology to reshape global trade. By scaling innovative solutions, developing supportive regulatory frameworks, and promoting their widespread adoption, we can ensure that trade flows freely, efficiently, and sustainably.”

Al Kait states that the UAE is determined to lead this transformation, empowering the next generation of TradeTech entrepreneurs and creating a future where trade is smarter, faster, and more accessible for all.

Tim Stekkinger, Head of the TradeTech Initiative at the World Economic Forum (WEF), stated, "In today's world, we need more bridge builders—governments, institutions, and innovators—willing to align strengths and build common ground. That's what TradeTech is about. It's not just about deploying the latest technologies—it's about applying them holistically, across borders and across sectors."

The TradeTech Initiative includes the annual TradeTech Report, providing insights and analysis on the adoption of emerging technologies in trade; the TradeTech Accelerator, supporting startups to develop advanced technology solutions to enhance trade processes; and the TradeTech Regulatory Sandbox, serving as a testing ground for preliminary regulations to facilitate the safe and effective deployment of TradeTech solutions.

The TradeTech Regulatory Sandbox has achieved significant milestones, with eight participants piloting solutions that streamline trade finance and enhance digital documentation. Innovations such as an MLETR-compliant digital trade platform and a blockchain-based Digital Product Passport were among the groundbreaking projects highlighted during the forum.

The inaugural TradeTech Accelerator Programme, in collaboration with Plug and Play Abu Dhabi, also concluded successfully, culminating in a Demo Day where 14 pioneering startups presented their cutting-edge solutions aimed at transforming global trade and supply chains, with solutions spanning smart ports, AI-driven logistics, trade finance, smart customs, computer vision, fraud document detection, and smart tires.

The TradeTech Forum 2025 represents a commitment to fostering collaboration and partnerships that drive the accelerated adoption of TradeTech solutions.