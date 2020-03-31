Traffic violations cancelled for medical personnel in Ajman

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2020) Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, the General Command of Ajman Police has decided to cancel all traffic violations recorded on medical cadres "doctors and nursing staff" committed in the Emirate of Ajman.

The gesture comes as an appreciation of Sheikh Ammar for the efforts of the country's "front-line defenders" in the health sector, who are doing their utmost to provide a safe and healthy environment to protect the UAE society.

Sheikh Ammar emphasised that "sacrifices make heroes" calling for solidarity and cooperation between community members to provide support to healthcare workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and stand by them and apply precautionary and protective directions to support them.

For his part, Brigadier Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, expressed his appreciation for the Ajman CP's initiative saying that the move honours and encourages medical staff to bear this great responsibility.