Training programme for doctors on non-medical management in emergency units

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2019) The Hospitals Administration Sector at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has organised a training programme in collaboration with the World Health Organisation.

Around 37 trainees from medical teams in the emergency departments of MoHAP’s hospitals attended the three-day programme titled 'Building Capabilities Leadership Concepts in Emergency Management'.

Aimed at raising doctors’ awareness of the principles and operations of the non-medical management in emergency units, the programme helped acquaint them with national practices applied in hospitals. It also helped improve their competence in responding to emergencies, and develop appropriate plans during crises and disasters.

Commenting on the new programme, Dr.

Kalthoum Al Baloushi, Director of MoHAP’s Hospitals Administration, emphasised the importance of the training that was organised for the first time to rehabilitate and qualify the medical staff in emergency units.

"Through the programme, participants will be able to learn about the leadership and management roles of clinical emergency medicine, effectively manage human resources, as well as how to establish a system to measure and improve the quality of emergency care, and to work on patient safety in the emergency department," Al Baloushi added.

She concluded by saying that this comes as part of MoHAP’s ongoing efforts to raise the level of its medical competencies and to keep abreast with the best health management practices.