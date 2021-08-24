Trakhees implements over 5,300 community inspection campaigns, 550 violations in H1 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2021) The Department of Planning and Development (Trakhees), the regulatory arm of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) in Dubai, has implemented more than 5,300 inspection campaigns within the residential communities in their development zones during the first half of 2021, which resulted in reporting and issuing 550 violations.

Abdullah Belhoul, CEO of Trakhees, said that the Civil Engineering Division launched several inspection campaigns in the areas it supervises, as per approved standards.

Belhoul pointed out that the inspection campaigns aim to strengthen control over residential facilities to ensure a safe environment for their residents, and to verify the absence of any illegal activity within the communities supervised by the department. The inspection teams ensure that individuals comply with procedures and instructions, control violations and issue fines against cases of non-compliance, in addition to promoting public awareness about the precautionary measures announced by Trakhees regarding social compliance controls.

The CEO of Trakhees stated that more than 5,300 inspection campaigns were carried out during the first half of 2021, and 550 violations were reported, including 541 violations related to population overcrowding, and nine violations related to the residence of bachelors in residential villas for families.

Belhoul urged residents to adhere to the laws and requirements within the residential communities and comply with these regulations to avoid fines. Inspections are continuing to ensure that owners, residents and users of facilities and residential communities comply with the regulations and laws within the private development zones and areas supervised by Trakhees, he assured.