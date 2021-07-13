UrduPoint.com
Trakhees Records Over 27,000 Transactions, 2,400 Work Permits In Dubai In H1 2021

Tue 13th July 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2021) Trakhees, the regulatory arm of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) in Dubai, succeeded in processing more than 27,000 transactions involving commercial and engineering licencing services during the first half of 2021.

Abdullah Belhoul, CEO of the Department of Planning and Development at Trakhees, stated that PCFC is constantly working to maintain its excellence to ensure the happiness and loyalty of customers, by launching initiatives for continuous improvement in services. It offers these initiatives in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the preferred destination for investment activities and the best at ease of doing business globally.

Belhoul highlighted the increase in completed transactions during the first half of this year, which reached 12 percent compared to the same period last year, with the total number of transactions reaching around 27,687 transactions submitted by individuals and companies, as against 22,872 transactions for commercial and engineering licencing services approved during the same period last year.

Regarding the services provided by Trakhees, Belhoul said that the Department of Planning and Development provides 284 services to individuals and companies, including engineering supervisory services, issuance of building permits, issuance of commercial licences, commercial and engineering site inspection services, issuance of work permits, and many other services.

The CEO of Trakhees noted that the growth in the number of transactions and permits was accompanied by a growth in the number of work permits granted by Trakhees to employees of companies licenced under the free zone system, reaching more than 2,400 approved work permits during the first half of 2021, as against 874 issued during the same period last year, indicating a growth rate of 27 percent.

The Commercial Licencing Department at Trakhees succeeded in registering 11,556 transactions across a variety of services, compared to 6,669 transactions in the same period last year, indicating a growth of 17 percent.

He added, "Trakhees has granted many facilities to traders and investors in the free zones that fall within its jurisdiction, including exempting customers from late fees related to the renewal or cancellation of free zone licences issued through the department and exempting them from one-time registration fees for free zone licences, to complement the stimulus packages Dubai provides to ensure business continuity and sustainability, and lighten the burdens on companies and investors."

