Tram Collision In France’s Strasbourg Injures 50
Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2025 | 11:00 AM
PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2025) Two trams collided in Strasbourg in eastern France on Saturday, injuring 50 people, though none critical, authorities said.
The accident occurred in the afternoon in a tunnel leading to the station near the city’s central train station.
“Around 50 people are in a state of relative emergency, with injuries such as scalp wounds, clavicle fractures and knee sprains. But there are no critical injuries. It could have been much worse,” René Cellier, Director of the Bas-Rhin Fire and Rescue Service, said.
Cellier added that an additional 100 people, though uninjured, were assessed for shock or stress.
The exact cause of the collision was unclear, but local media reported that one of the trams was reversing at the time.
Patrick Maciejewski, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Strasbourg transport company, said that there had been demonstrations in central Strasbourg, which had disrupted tram traffic. “A number of trams had to be reorganised and put on standby. There was a traffic jam,” he said.
He added, “We don’t know why the train was stopped, but it started to move backwards.”
Authorities launched an investigation to determine what caused the collision.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2025
1 Billion Followers Summit: UAE aims to lead global creator economy
India to ease work permits for foreigners investing in food, beverage industries
American Writer Tucker Carlson: 'I have never met a leader as wise, humble as Mo ..
Naguib Sawiris: Approachability, fast decision-making key to building successful ..
Zack King: Success in content creation magical journey demanding efforts, learni ..
Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of over 300 content creators, experts in ..
Mohammed bin Rashid: Content creation key to awareness, culture, human developme ..
ADSW 2025 announces strategic partnerships to advance sustainable progress agend ..
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment investigates potential Beef Pepperoni ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Tram collision in France’s Strasbourg injures 5048 seconds ago
-
Chinese researchers reveal link between physical activity, longevity, ageing1 hour ago
-
1 Billion Followers Summit: UAE aims to lead global creator economy10 hours ago
-
India to ease work permits for foreigners investing in food, beverage industries11 hours ago
-
American Writer Tucker Carlson: 'I have never met a leader as wise, humble as Mohamed bin Zayed'11 hours ago
-
Naguib Sawiris: Approachability, fast decision-making key to building successful personal brand12 hours ago
-
Zack King: Success in content creation magical journey demanding efforts, learning, consistency12 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of over 300 content creators, experts in digital, government ..12 hours ago
-
Mohammad Al Gergawi: UAE's significant strides inspired by Mohammed bin Rashid’s proactive, bold v ..13 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid: Content creation key to awareness, culture, human development13 hours ago
-
ADSW 2025 announces strategic partnerships to advance sustainable progress agenda14 hours ago
-
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment investigates potential Beef Pepperoni contamination; orde ..14 hours ago