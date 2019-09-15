TRANSCO, Siemens activate new smart transformer

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Transmission and Despatch Company, TRANSCO, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Power Corporation, and Siemens, have recently announced the joint activation of a newly-installed connected power transformer, Siemens Sensformer, at TRANSCO’s Al Foah 220/33-kilovolt substation, part of a pilot project that will use the generated data to improve the performance of the substation.

The announcement was made during the 24th World Energy Congress, which took place in Abu Dhabi between 9th and 12th September.

The activation of the Sensformer at Al Foah is the first time the technology has been used in the UAE and the middle East. These next-generation transformers act as information hubs and are equipped with a connectivity feature that transmits a defined set of data to a cloud-based platform application.

The programme visualises the information and provides real-time updates on the status and performance of assets, officials from both sides said.

"The installation and activation of this smart transformer is part and parcel of the digital transformation journey we launched under the umbrella of our vision to be one of the top quartile utilities in the world by 2024," said Dr.

Bruce Stedall, TRANSCO MD.

Dr. Salem Al Harthi, Projects Director, added, "It is also in line with the directives of our visionary leadership, aimed at meeting the increasing demand for water and electricity across the areas we serve in Abu Dhabi, the UAE and abroad."

"With this deployment, TRANSCO and Siemens will have the needed information to start the digital journey in transmission products and pave the way for the internet of Energy," explained Rafiq Hussain, Senior Vice President, Siemens Transmission Products in the Middle East.

Transformers are located at each critical node within the power grid and are exposed to various forms of electrical and physical stress. They are a vital part of power grids, no matter whether conventional or digital. Without a monitoring device attached, their real status is usually unknown.

Grids equipped with Sensformer have access to real-time measurements of oil level, top oil temperature, low-voltage winding and the GPS location of transformers.