Transformative industry sector contributes 12 pct to UAE’s non-oil GDP: Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2021) The transformative industry sector contributes around 12 percent to the UAE’s non-oil GDP, according to the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre.

The industrial sector is a key contributor to the national economy, and therefore receives special attention from the UAE’s leadership, said Hanan Mansoor Ahli, Acting Executive Director of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre.

The UAE boasts well-founded industrial sectors that will help the nation reach global markets through employing innovation, advanced technology, and 4IR solutions, she added.

The UAE’s jump in rankings in UNIDO’s Competitive Industrial Performance Index 2021, from 35 to 30 worldwide, as well as across the four sub-indices, is testament to the nation’s industrial environment, she commented on the UAE ranking 30th in the world in the 2021 United Nation’s Industrial Organisation’s Competitive Industrial Performance Index (CIP) report which tracks 152 countries.

The industrial sector, according to Centre's figures, makes up 9.2 percent of the total national workforce, she noted.