Transparency, dialogue and greater understanding essential to alleviating mistrust, says UN Secretary-General at UNGA opening

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2019) The 74th session of the UN General Assembly, UNGA 74, opened on Tuesday 17th, September in New York.

In his opening address, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed new President of the 74th session of the General Assembly, the Nigerian diplomat and academic Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, saying he brings to his role "years of United Nations experience," and "valuable insights into some of the pressing peace and security, human rights and sustainable development challenges facing this body."

He commended Muhammad-Bande on prioritising peace and security, poverty eradication, zero hunger, quality education, climate action and inclusion, all of which the UN chief called "central to the sustainable development agenda."

"I also applaud your emphasis on human rights and gender parity," Guterres told Muhammad-Bande.

The UN official noted, "Transparency, dialogue and greater understanding are essential to alleviating mistrust," calling the Assembly "a unique and indispensable forum" for the world to come together and discuss "sensitive and important issues.

"

He also stressed the importance of "strong and effective multilateral institutions and architecture," and international relations that are based on international law.

In closing he wished the session success in its work towards achieving "our common goals of peace, prosperity and opportunity for all on a healthy planet."

In his inaugural address as General Assembly President, Muhammad-Bande said he would "collaborate and coordinate" with the Security Council, and the Secretariat "to ensure that greater attention is paid to prevention rather than reaction to full blown conflict."

"I will also advocate for effective early detection and warning systems, as well as mediation, negotiation and peaceful settlement of ongoing conflicts," he promised. "I will work to engender cooperation that will address drivers of conflicts such as poverty, exclusion and illiteracy."

The first day of the high-level General Debate begins Tuesday, 24th September.