UrduPoint.com

Travel Recovery Has Started, Britain's Heathrow Airport Says

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 01:30 PM

Travel recovery has started, Britain&#039;s Heathrow Airport says

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2021) Britain's Heathrow Airport said that passenger numbers surged in July as the government eased travel restrictions and a recovery was underway, but warned that overall numbers were still down 80 percent on pre-pandemic levels as many barriers remain.

Heathrow said that in July over 1.5 million travellers passed through the airport, making it the busiest month since March 2020, just before COVID-19 lockdowns began in Europe and travel was essentially stopped.

The airport, the busiest in Britain, and before COVID-19 the busiest in Europe, said that the government needed to do more to help travel return to even close to 2019 levels.

Last month, the government allowed fully vaccinated Britons to travel to medium risk countries without needing to quarantine on return, boosting passenger numbers by 74 percent compared to July last year.

Britain has since early August opened its borders to fully-vaccinated people from the US and European Union.

Heathrow added that US carrier JetBlue was due to start flying between London and New York later this week, in a sign of growing confidence in travel.

Related Topics

Europe European Union London New York March July August 2019 2020 From Government Million Airport

Recent Stories

President, PM  reiterate commitment to safeguard ..

President, PM  reiterate commitment to safeguard minorities’ rights

15 minutes ago
 Martial arts show held in faisalabad

Martial arts show held in faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner orders for precautionary measures aga ..

Commissioner orders for precautionary measures against expected flood

2 minutes ago
 Temple reopening signifies importance govt attachi ..

Temple reopening signifies importance govt attaching to minorities' rights: Faw ..

11 minutes ago
 FESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply during ..

FESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Muharram

11 minutes ago
 Minorities enjoy equal rights: Shahbaz Gill

Minorities enjoy equal rights: Shahbaz Gill

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.