Open Menu

Travel, Tourism Sector Accounts For 11.4% To Gulf's GDP: GCC-Stat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Travel, tourism sector accounts for 11.4% to Gulf's GDP: GCC-Stat

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) The latest data released by the Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab Countries of the Gulf (GCC-Stat) indicated that the travel and tourism sector's contribution to the Gulf's GDP by the end of 2024 reached approximately 11.4 percent, with a value of US$247.1 billion.

The data also demonstrated that the growth rate of the sector's contribution to the Gulf's GDP increased by approximately 31.9 percent compared to the figures recorded in 2019.

The centre revealed that the sector's contribution to the global GDP in 2024 amounted to 2.

2 percent. It also suggested that the sector's contribution to the Gulf's GDP is expected to reach 13.3 percent in 2034 insomuch as $371.2 billion. The average annual growth rate of the sector's contribution from 2024 to 2034 is expected to exceed 4.2 percent.

On the other hand, statistics indicated that the average annual growth rate in the number of tourists travelling between GCC countries from 2019 to 2023 reached 41.5 percent, which accounted for 26.5 percent of the total international tourists arriving in GCC countries in 2023.

Related Topics

2019 From Billion Arab

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $235 million syndic ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $235 million syndicated loan agreement to boost U ..

2 minutes ago
 21st Dubai International WoodShow kicks off with p ..

21st Dubai International WoodShow kicks off with participation from 50 countries

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Prize for Arab Creativity honours 18 winne ..

Sharjah Prize for Arab Creativity honours 18 winners

3 minutes ago
 EU rare earth imports drop 30% in 2024

EU rare earth imports drop 30% in 2024

3 minutes ago
 AQU opens Quran memorisation schools in Uganda, Ke ..

AQU opens Quran memorisation schools in Uganda, Kenya , Comoros

3 minutes ago
 Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Resear ..

Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Emirates Group collaborate ..

3 minutes ago
UAE champions conclude Abu Dhabi Grand Slam London ..

UAE champions conclude Abu Dhabi Grand Slam London with 24 medals

3 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance amends Ministerial Decision on ..

Ministry of Finance amends Ministerial Decision on Audited Financial Statements ..

4 minutes ago
 Khalifa University brings UAE-led healthcare innov ..

Khalifa University brings UAE-led healthcare innovations to Abu Dhabi Global Hea ..

4 minutes ago
 dnata launches 3 major infrastructure projects wor ..

Dnata launches 3 major infrastructure projects worth $110 million

4 minutes ago
 Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.06 billi ..

Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.06 billion in March 2025

4 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 3rd GCC Investment Committee M ..

UAE participates in 3rd GCC Investment Committee Meeting

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East