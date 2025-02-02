Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2025) The TRENDS Youth Council hosted a discussion session with Dr. Ashraf Sobhy, Egypt’s Minister of Youth and Sports, on the sidelines of TRENDS Research & Advisory’s fourth participation in the Cairo International Book Fair 2025.

The session emphasised the need for specialised training programmes in leadership and scientific research, as well as improving communication channels between young professionals in both the public and private sectors. Participants also underscored the importance of collaboration between relevant institutions to foster an environment that encourages innovation and initiative.

Participants in the session included Dr. Abdullah Al-Batish, Assistant Minister of Youth and sports for Youth Centres Affairs, Dr. Manal Gamal, Undersecretary of the Ministry and Head of the Central Administration for Youth Empowerment, and members of the TRENDS Youth Council.

Dr. Sobhy praised the pivotal role of TRENDS Research & Advisory in various research fields and its strong presence among global think tanks. He highlighted TRENDS' outstanding experience in empowering young researchers and affirmed the Ministry’s openness to collaboration with TRENDS in different areas, particularly youth empowerment and training programmes.

He also noted the Ministry’s ongoing training initiatives at youth development centres, which aim to counter extremist ideologies and misinformation.



Dr. Sobhy emphasised that both parties are also eager to collaborate in the fields of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, leveraging these technologies to support youth development and community progress. Additionally, he stressed the importance of sharing expertise in countering extremist ideologies and addressing societal changes among young people.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research & Advisory, emphasised that preparing a new generation of future leaders requires clear strategic plans for youth empowerment, including specialised training programmes and workshops to enhance their capabilities and provide them with practical and scientific expertise. Furthermore, he highlighted the importance of leveraging digital technology to foster sustainable learning and effective communication.

Members of the TRENDS Youth Council expressed their appreciation for the opportunities provided by TRENDS to actively participate in scientific and research activities as well as international events. They emphasised that these opportunities enhance their skills, equip them with innovation tools, and enable them to contribute to societal progress on multiple levels.

