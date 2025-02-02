TRENDS, Egypt's Minister Of Youth Highlight Importance Of Youth Empowerment
Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2025 | 02:30 PM
Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2025) The TRENDS Youth Council hosted a discussion session with Dr. Ashraf Sobhy, Egypt’s Minister of Youth and Sports, on the sidelines of TRENDS Research & Advisory’s fourth participation in the Cairo International Book Fair 2025.
The session emphasised the need for specialised training programmes in leadership and scientific research, as well as improving communication channels between young professionals in both the public and private sectors. Participants also underscored the importance of collaboration between relevant institutions to foster an environment that encourages innovation and initiative.
Participants in the session included Dr. Abdullah Al-Batish, Assistant Minister of Youth and sports for Youth Centres Affairs, Dr. Manal Gamal, Undersecretary of the Ministry and Head of the Central Administration for Youth Empowerment, and members of the TRENDS Youth Council.
Dr. Sobhy praised the pivotal role of TRENDS Research & Advisory in various research fields and its strong presence among global think tanks. He highlighted TRENDS' outstanding experience in empowering young researchers and affirmed the Ministry’s openness to collaboration with TRENDS in different areas, particularly youth empowerment and training programmes.
He also noted the Ministry’s ongoing training initiatives at youth development centres, which aim to counter extremist ideologies and misinformation.
Dr. Sobhy emphasised that both parties are also eager to collaborate in the fields of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, leveraging these technologies to support youth development and community progress. Additionally, he stressed the importance of sharing expertise in countering extremist ideologies and addressing societal changes among young people.
Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research & Advisory, emphasised that preparing a new generation of future leaders requires clear strategic plans for youth empowerment, including specialised training programmes and workshops to enhance their capabilities and provide them with practical and scientific expertise. Furthermore, he highlighted the importance of leveraging digital technology to foster sustainable learning and effective communication.
Members of the TRENDS Youth Council expressed their appreciation for the opportunities provided by TRENDS to actively participate in scientific and research activities as well as international events. They emphasised that these opportunities enhance their skills, equip them with innovation tools, and enable them to contribute to societal progress on multiple levels.
Recent Stories
TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight importance of youth empowerment
Innovation fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable growth: DoE
Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plans
UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving sustainability
China's bond market sees steady growth in 2024, reaching $10.94 trillion
EU rules setting limits on AI use go into force
Korea's per capita GDP exceeds US$36,000 in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2025
World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy inspire entrepreneurs at SEF 20 ..
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur against Jelena Ostapenko, as Emma ..
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empowering workshops for entreprene ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight importance of youth empowerment2 minutes ago
-
Innovation fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable growth: DoE32 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plans1 hour ago
-
UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving sustainability2 hours ago
-
China's bond market sees steady growth in 2024, reaching $10.94 trillion4 hours ago
-
EU rules setting limits on AI use go into force4 hours ago
-
Korea's per capita GDP exceeds US$36,000 in 20245 hours ago
-
World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy inspire entrepreneurs at SEF 202514 hours ago
-
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur against Jelena Ostapenko, as Emma Raducanu meets Marke ..15 hours ago
-
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empowering workshops for entrepreneurs16 hours ago
-
Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitute Board of Trustees of Mohamed bin Zayed Universit ..16 hours ago
-
UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation across various fields16 hours ago