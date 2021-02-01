UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TRENDS Event To Discuss Impact Of Space In Redesigning Humanity’s Future

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 01:00 PM

TRENDS event to discuss impact of space in redesigning humanity’s future

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2021) Abu Dhabi think tank TRENDS Research & Advisory is to host a virtual forum to highlight the strategic dimensions and growth potential of space in redesigning the future of humanity.

Leading experts in the industry will also discuss the industrialisation, weaponisation, and commercialisation of space during the two hour forum titled, 'The Impact of Space in Redesigning the Humanity’s Future: New Frontiers of Geopolitics, Innovation, and Discovery'.

Held as part of the Future TRENDS Forum: The World in 2071, the e-symposium will be live-streamed on Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 at 7 pm UAE time (+4GMT) at TRENDS YouTube channel and its other social media platforms.

Dr. Simonetta Di Pippo, Director of the United Nation Office Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA), Austria, will deliver the keynote speech and key topics to be discussed include 'The Strategic Dynamics of Space: Geopolitical Dimensions and Policy Implications', 'Significant Space Missions and Beyond: Vision, Goals and the Future Prospects', and the 'Militarisation/Weaponisation of Space: Consequences for International Security', etc.

Dr. Namrata Goswami, a subject matter expert at Futures Lab, US, is scheduled to speak on space’s strategic dynamics and its geopolitical dimensions and policy implications.

Goals and prospects of upcoming space missions will be the lecture’s subject to be delivered by Dr. Farouk El-Baz, the Retired Director of the Centre for Remote Sensing at Boston University, US.

Other speakers include Dr. Bleddyn Bowen, International Relations Lecturer at the University of Leicester, UK, who will speak on the militarisation and weaponisation of space and its consequences for international security; Dr. Yarjan Abdul Samad, a Senior Research Associate and Senior Teaching Fellow at the University of Cambridge, UK, who will discuss the new era of space innovation and its key drivers and strategic objectives; and Jean-Jacques Tortora, Director of the European Space Policy Institute, Austria, who will address the critical subject of the space economy’s growth and potential, the global strategies, and best practices.

Related Topics

World Social Media UAE Abu Dhabi Bowen Leicester Cambridge Boston Austria United Kingdom Tank February YouTube Industry Best

Recent Stories

Cebu Pacific introduces new Baggage Policy startin ..

11 minutes ago

McGarry comes to the fore once again in 10K, Garre ..

13 minutes ago

'Say no to Child brides'

17 minutes ago

This Chinese New Year stay focused and determined ..

31 minutes ago

Military topples elected govt in Myanmar

32 minutes ago

Australian states introduce travel restrictions on ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.