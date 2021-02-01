TRENDS event to discuss impact of space in redesigning humanity’s future

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2021) Abu Dhabi think tank TRENDS Research & Advisory is to host a virtual forum to highlight the strategic dimensions and growth potential of space in redesigning the future of humanity.

Leading experts in the industry will also discuss the industrialisation, weaponisation, and commercialisation of space during the two hour forum titled, 'The Impact of Space in Redesigning the Humanity’s Future: New Frontiers of Geopolitics, Innovation, and Discovery'.

Held as part of the Future TRENDS Forum: The World in 2071, the e-symposium will be live-streamed on Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 at 7 pm UAE time (+4GMT) at TRENDS YouTube channel and its other social media platforms.

Dr. Simonetta Di Pippo, Director of the United Nation Office Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA), Austria, will deliver the keynote speech and key topics to be discussed include 'The Strategic Dynamics of Space: Geopolitical Dimensions and Policy Implications', 'Significant Space Missions and Beyond: Vision, Goals and the Future Prospects', and the 'Militarisation/Weaponisation of Space: Consequences for International Security', etc.

Dr. Namrata Goswami, a subject matter expert at Futures Lab, US, is scheduled to speak on space’s strategic dynamics and its geopolitical dimensions and policy implications.

Goals and prospects of upcoming space missions will be the lecture’s subject to be delivered by Dr. Farouk El-Baz, the Retired Director of the Centre for Remote Sensing at Boston University, US.

Other speakers include Dr. Bleddyn Bowen, International Relations Lecturer at the University of Leicester, UK, who will speak on the militarisation and weaponisation of space and its consequences for international security; Dr. Yarjan Abdul Samad, a Senior Research Associate and Senior Teaching Fellow at the University of Cambridge, UK, who will discuss the new era of space innovation and its key drivers and strategic objectives; and Jean-Jacques Tortora, Director of the European Space Policy Institute, Austria, who will address the critical subject of the space economy’s growth and potential, the global strategies, and best practices.