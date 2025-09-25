- Home
- TRENDS holds research dialogues with China's Xiaomi Technology Centre, Tsinghua University
Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2025 | 12:00 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2025) TRENDS Research & Advisory has held two extensive dialogue sessions with the xiaomi Technology Centre and Tsinghua University to deepen the strategic partnership and foster intellectual and academic collaboration between the UAE and China.
This came during TRENDS participation in the UAE–China Think Tank Summit, organised by the UAE Embassy in Beijing.
The first session, held with the Xiaomi Technology Centre, the research and development arm of the global company Xiaomi, focused on prospects for cooperation in digital innovation and technological transformation.
The two sides discussed ways to exchange expertise and research in artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, as well as how to utilise them to serve sustainable development goals and promote economic growth.
The second session, held in collaboration with Tsinghua University, a world-renowned institution, focused on opportunities for academic and research cooperation in global thought and political studies.
Discussions covered ways to share research and scientific expertise, as well as the possibility of implementing joint research projects that serve the shared strategic interests of the UAE and China, while also contributing to a deeper analysis of regional and international issues.
