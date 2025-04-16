Open Menu

TRENDS Hosts Conference In France On Fight Against Terrorism In AI Era

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 03:15 PM

TRENDS hosts conference in France on fight against terrorism in AI era

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) Experts, academics, specialists and religious figures have called for strengthening cybersecurity defences and deploying artificial intelligence-supported countermeasures to combat terrorism and extremism in the digital age.

They emphasised the need to develop advanced tools to detect, disable and dismantle the digital networks of terrorist groups and extremist movements that exploit artificial intelligence to spread ideologies and destructive narratives.

The participants also underlined the importance of imposing stricter regulations on technology companies, compelling them to expose those exploiting their platforms to incite sedition, extremism and terrorism, particularly the Muslim Brotherhood and its ideology.

The experts advocated for banning affiliated organisations from operating worldwide, while developing techniques to detect disinformation campaigns and narrative warfare led by the Brotherhood. Additionally, they called for AI governance and increased pressure on major platforms to limit the spread of misleading content.

These insights were shared at “The Fight Against Terrorism in the Era of Artificial Intelligence” conference, organised by TRENDS Research & Advisory at the Luxembourg Palace, the seat of the French Senate, in collaboration with Senator Nathalie Goulet. The event marked the conclusion of TRENDS’ four-day global research tour in France, which also included discussions with the French Minister of Interior on cooperation in countering extremism and terrorism.

Senator Nathalie Goulet, a member of the French Senate for the Orne department, moderated the discussions.

TRENDS also concluded its second participation in the 2025 Paris International Book Fair. Its pavilion in the Salle d’Honneur attracted officials, diplomats, experts and academics.

Visitors explored TRENDS’ latest publications, notably newly signed research translated into French, praising the centre’s cultural and knowledge contributions and its role in fostering global cultural bridges and analysing the future of extremist movements and terrorist organisations.

Related Topics

Terrorist Senate Technology France Paris Luxembourg Muslim Event From

Recent Stories

Emirati team wins 2nd place in global competition ..

Emirati team wins 2nd place in global competition in China

5 minutes ago
 GPSSA attends seminar on innovative social securit ..

GPSSA attends seminar on innovative social security reforms in Oman

35 minutes ago
 China always supports Pakistan during every critic ..

China always supports Pakistan during every critical time: PM Shehbaz

42 minutes ago
 e& UAE revolutionises telecom tower inspections wi ..

E& UAE revolutionises telecom tower inspections with AI-powered drones

50 minutes ago
 Korea's exports to Middle East rise 3.5% in Q1

Korea's exports to Middle East rise 3.5% in Q1

50 minutes ago
 Why Virat Kohli, Guari Khan and Malaiak Arora drin ..

Why Virat Kohli, Guari Khan and Malaiak Arora drink ‘Black Water?

51 minutes ago
Robber who raped a woman in front of her husband d ..

Robber who raped a woman in front of her husband during robbery killed in Faisal ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Airline Granted Permission to Increase Flights ..

UAE Airline Granted Permission to Increase Flights to Karachi

1 hour ago
 MoF launches 1st cohort of Specialised Certificate ..

MoF launches 1st cohort of Specialised Certificate in Government Procurement Pro ..

2 hours ago
 GHQ attack case adjourned until April 21 as prosec ..

GHQ attack case adjourned until April 21 as prosecution witnesses fail to appear ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides opening stage of Giro ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides opening stage of Giro d’Abruzzo to perfection

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group expands sustainable fuel solutions ..

AD Ports Group expands sustainable fuel solutions with first ship-to-ship LNG bu ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East