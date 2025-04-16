TRENDS Hosts Conference In France On Fight Against Terrorism In AI Era
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 03:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) Experts, academics, specialists and religious figures have called for strengthening cybersecurity defences and deploying artificial intelligence-supported countermeasures to combat terrorism and extremism in the digital age.
They emphasised the need to develop advanced tools to detect, disable and dismantle the digital networks of terrorist groups and extremist movements that exploit artificial intelligence to spread ideologies and destructive narratives.
The participants also underlined the importance of imposing stricter regulations on technology companies, compelling them to expose those exploiting their platforms to incite sedition, extremism and terrorism, particularly the Muslim Brotherhood and its ideology.
The experts advocated for banning affiliated organisations from operating worldwide, while developing techniques to detect disinformation campaigns and narrative warfare led by the Brotherhood. Additionally, they called for AI governance and increased pressure on major platforms to limit the spread of misleading content.
These insights were shared at “The Fight Against Terrorism in the Era of Artificial Intelligence” conference, organised by TRENDS Research & Advisory at the Luxembourg Palace, the seat of the French Senate, in collaboration with Senator Nathalie Goulet. The event marked the conclusion of TRENDS’ four-day global research tour in France, which also included discussions with the French Minister of Interior on cooperation in countering extremism and terrorism.
Senator Nathalie Goulet, a member of the French Senate for the Orne department, moderated the discussions.
TRENDS also concluded its second participation in the 2025 Paris International Book Fair. Its pavilion in the Salle d’Honneur attracted officials, diplomats, experts and academics.
Visitors explored TRENDS’ latest publications, notably newly signed research translated into French, praising the centre’s cultural and knowledge contributions and its role in fostering global cultural bridges and analysing the future of extremist movements and terrorist organisations.
Recent Stories
Emirati team wins 2nd place in global competition in China
GPSSA attends seminar on innovative social security reforms in Oman
China always supports Pakistan during every critical time: PM Shehbaz
E& UAE revolutionises telecom tower inspections with AI-powered drones
Korea's exports to Middle East rise 3.5% in Q1
Why Virat Kohli, Guari Khan and Malaiak Arora drink ‘Black Water?
Robber who raped a woman in front of her husband during robbery killed in Faisal ..
UAE Airline Granted Permission to Increase Flights to Karachi
MoF launches 1st cohort of Specialised Certificate in Government Procurement Pro ..
GHQ attack case adjourned until April 21 as prosecution witnesses fail to appear ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides opening stage of Giro d’Abruzzo to perfection
AD Ports Group expands sustainable fuel solutions with first ship-to-ship LNG bu ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Emirati team wins 2nd place in global competition in China5 minutes ago
-
TRENDS hosts conference in France on fight against terrorism in AI era5 minutes ago
-
GPSSA attends seminar on innovative social security reforms in Oman35 minutes ago
-
E& UAE revolutionises telecom tower inspections with AI-powered drones50 minutes ago
-
Korea's exports to Middle East rise 3.5% in Q150 minutes ago
-
MoF launches 1st cohort of Specialised Certificate in Government Procurement Programme2 hours ago
-
UAE Team Emirates-XRG rides opening stage of Giro d’Abruzzo to perfection2 hours ago
-
AD Ports Group expands sustainable fuel solutions with first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering at Khalifa P ..3 hours ago
-
Executive Council issues resolution appointing Director-General of GovDigital at Department of Gover ..3 hours ago
-
Kuwait crude oil gain 35 cents Tuesday to $69.03 pb3 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia's Arab League trade exceeds SAR87 billion in Q4 20243 hours ago
-
Minister of Energy and Infrastructure reveals details of Global Energy Efficiency Alliance4 hours ago