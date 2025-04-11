TRENDS, India’s COGGS Announce Collaboration, Expertise Exchange
Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2025 | 11:30 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) TRENDS Research & Advisory and the Centre of Geoeconomics for the Global South (COGGS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance research collaboration and exchange expertise between the two institutions.
The agreement was signed by Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS, and Mohammed Saqib, Convenor of COGGS, India, via videoconference.
The MoU aims to strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest, support original and impactful research that benefits society and stakeholders, and expand the knowledge base by leveraging expertise in policy and research fields.
Under the agreement, both parties have committed to cooperating in various areas, including conducting joint research on social, political, economic, and future studies and exchanging non-resident experts and researchers to contribute publications and participate in research events.
Dr. Al-Ali emphasised that this MoU represents a significant step in enhancing collaboration with international research institutions and exchanging knowledge and expertise in mutual interest.
Saqib, in turn, highlighted the importance of this partnership in supporting research that serves the Global South and promotes sustainable development.
