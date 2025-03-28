TRENDS Insight Explores Role Of AI In Global Conflict Resolution
Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2025 | 01:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2025) TRENDS Research & Advisory has published a new insight titled "AI-Powered Diplomacy: The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Global Conflict Resolution".
The insight offers a comprehensive perspective on how AI technologies can be harnessed to improve international negotiations and enhance prospects for peace, while emphasising the ethical and regulatory considerations necessary for the responsible use of this advanced technology.
Authored by Noor Al-Mazrouei, Head of the AI Programme at TRENDS, the English-language insight examines how intelligent technologies have become a fundamental element in shaping modern diplomacy. AI is playing an increasingly vital role in data analysis, improving communication, and developing diplomatic strategies.
It highlights the many benefits of AI, particularly its ability to process large volumes of information rapidly and accurately, improve real-time translation during international meetings, and support decision-makers in managing global crises.
However, the insight also underscores the challenges associated with AI-assisted diplomacy, including algorithmic bias, difficulties in adapting to certain diplomatic environments, and ethical concerns related to the use of technology in sensitive decision-making processes.
It calls for the development of international legal and regulatory frameworks to ensure that AI is used responsibly in diplomatic settings as a tool for peace rather than a contributor to further conflict.
The insight concludes that the future of diplomacy will see deeper integration of AI into decision-making processes, while maintaining the crucial role of human judgment to ensure fairness and transparency in conflict resolution.
It further recommends intensifying research on AI's impact on international relations and urges nations to collaborate on establishing unified standards for effectively leveraging AI to promote global stability.
