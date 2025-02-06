TRENDS launches research report on economic impact of AI in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) As a knowledge partner at the AI Everything Global Summit 2025, TRENDS Research and Advisory has released a research report in English titled The Economic Impact of Artificial Intelligence in the UAE.

TRENDS is also participating in the exhibition alongside the summit with a technology pavilion featuring AI-driven tools and innovations. The exhibition runs until 6th February at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai.

The report highlights the UAE’s leadership in artificial intelligence and investment, positioning it as a global AI hub. The country’s AI market is expected to reach US$46.33 billion by 2030, driven by the National AI Strategy 2031 and advanced innovation centres.

The report explores AI’s economic impact, estimating it will contribute AED96 billion to the UAE’s GDP by 2030. It examines AI’s role in transforming healthcare, finance, energy, and logistics while stressing the importance of public-private partnerships in workforce development.

It also reviews the UAE’s regulatory and ethical frameworks governing AI use, including the UAE Charter for the Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence, data protection laws, and cybersecurity strategies to ensure trust and ethical AI growth.

TRENDS’ team at the AI Everything Exhibition engaged with officials, academics, and AI specialists. Researchers also held a session with Abdulmajeed Abbas, Director of Innovation and Emerging Technology at the Saudi Ministry of Media, on using AI to support knowledge and culture.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research and Advisory, highlighted the centre’s commitment to the responsible deployment of AI for research, knowledge, and culture. He noted that AI is reshaping research by helping experts surpass traditional limitations and achieve groundbreaking discoveries.

Al-Ali reaffirmed TRENDS’ ambition to lead globally in integrating AI, data analysis, and cloud computing into research. The centre aims to empower young researchers with intelligent platforms providing access to vast databases and advanced analytical tools.

Rawdha Al-Marzooqi, Director of Distribution and Exhibitions at TRENDS, showcased the pavilion’s AI-driven innovations, including a smart library summarising 12 specialised books on AI. Titles include Digital Empires: The Global Battle to Regulate Technology, Think Tanks in a Changing World: Shifts, Roles, and Challenges, and The New AI Era: Transforming Governance and Society.

Al-Marzooqi also highlighted a virtual tour of TRENDS’ global offices and an AI-powered tool introducing visitors to its research and consulting services. The pavilion’s key attraction is the Echo robot, which presents TRENDS’ latest publications. A podcast studio is also set up to record Trending Echoes episodes with officials and AI specialists.