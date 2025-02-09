Open Menu

TRENDS Opens Registration For 2nd Edition Of Its Hub Scientific Research Award

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2025 | 08:30 PM

TRENDS opens registration for 2nd edition of its Hub Scientific Research Award

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2025) TRENDS Research and Advisory has opened registration for the second TRENDS Hub Scientific Research Award, focusing on artificial intelligence (AI).

Applications are open until 30th June 2025, with the top three winners announced on 9th September 2025.

The award promotes scientific excellence, fosters innovation, and encourages research on AI-related topics at regional and global levels.

Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research and Advisory, said dedicating the second edition to AI supports innovation in a field that is central to modern life and key to advancing critical sectors.

He added that the award encourages AI development by supporting research, fostering collaboration, and addressing ethical and social challenges.

Al-Ali highlighted AI research’s role in improving algorithms, big data analysis, security, privacy, and human-machine interaction. The award aims to drive AI applications in healthcare, education, industry, and economics.

Fahad Al-Mehri, Head of TRENDS - Dubai Sector, confirmed that nominations close on 30th June, 2025, with winners announced on TRENDS’ anniversary. Participants can apply at: https://tinyurl.com/mr2z7x5n.

The top three papers will receive certificates and cash prizes: US$5,000 for first place, US$3,000 for second, and US$2,000 for third. Winning studies will be published on TRENDS' platforms, with winners eligible for research fellowships and priority invitations to training courses.

Related Topics

Education Dubai Hub June September Industry Top

Recent Stories

ZHO launches initiative to localise special educat ..

ZHO launches initiative to localise special education teaching

6 minutes ago
 TRENDS opens registration for 2nd edition of its H ..

TRENDS opens registration for 2nd edition of its Hub Scientific Research Award

6 minutes ago
 Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to mee ..

Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to meet basic needs: Oxfam

36 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statemen ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statements against Saudi Arabia

1 hour ago
 G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation

G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation

1 hour ago
 Presidents of UAE, Guinea-Bissau discuss bilateral ..

Presidents of UAE, Guinea-Bissau discuss bilateral relations, exchange honours

1 hour ago
Arab League condemns irresponsible Israeli stateme ..

Arab League condemns irresponsible Israeli statements about Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago
 Iraq condemns Israeli provocative statements again ..

Iraq condemns Israeli provocative statements against Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago
 Dubai welcomes 18.72 million international visitor ..

Dubai welcomes 18.72 million international visitors in 2024, up 9% YoY

3 hours ago
 American University of Ras Al Khaimah hosts TEDx e ..

American University of Ras Al Khaimah hosts TEDx event

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Birzeit University’s ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Birzeit University’s centennial celebration

3 hours ago
 Department of Finance in Ajman organises 'Financia ..

Department of Finance in Ajman organises 'Financial Innovation Hackathon'

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East