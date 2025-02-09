TRENDS Opens Registration For 2nd Edition Of Its Hub Scientific Research Award
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2025 | 08:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2025) TRENDS Research and Advisory has opened registration for the second TRENDS Hub Scientific Research Award, focusing on artificial intelligence (AI).
Applications are open until 30th June 2025, with the top three winners announced on 9th September 2025.
The award promotes scientific excellence, fosters innovation, and encourages research on AI-related topics at regional and global levels.
Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research and Advisory, said dedicating the second edition to AI supports innovation in a field that is central to modern life and key to advancing critical sectors.
He added that the award encourages AI development by supporting research, fostering collaboration, and addressing ethical and social challenges.
Al-Ali highlighted AI research’s role in improving algorithms, big data analysis, security, privacy, and human-machine interaction. The award aims to drive AI applications in healthcare, education, industry, and economics.
Fahad Al-Mehri, Head of TRENDS - Dubai Sector, confirmed that nominations close on 30th June, 2025, with winners announced on TRENDS’ anniversary. Participants can apply at: https://tinyurl.com/mr2z7x5n.
The top three papers will receive certificates and cash prizes: US$5,000 for first place, US$3,000 for second, and US$2,000 for third. Winning studies will be published on TRENDS' platforms, with winners eligible for research fellowships and priority invitations to training courses.
