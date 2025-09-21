TRENDS Opens Virtual Office In Jordan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2025 | 12:15 PM
AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2025) TRENDS Research & Advisory has launched a virtual office in Amman, the Jordanian capital, to consolidate its position as a leading research platform in the region and globally.
The office will serve as a hub for communication with regional and international think tanks and research centres, and a bridge to establish strategic partnerships supporting development.
The launch ceremony was attended by Dr. Mohammad Hussein Al-Momani, Minister of Jordan's Government Communication and Government Spokesperson; Dr. Muhannad Mubaidin, former Minister of Government Communication; Dr. Mohammed Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS, and his accompanying delegation, along with several academics, faculty members, researchers, and media professionals.
Dr.
Al-Ali emphasised that the Amman office marked a significant milestone in TRENDS’ global research expansion, adding that the centre aims to build long-term strategic partnerships with Jordanian and regional institutions on initiatives and projects addressing development and stability issues.
Jafer Al Zoubi, Director-General of Al Mamlaka tv, stated that the opening of the office shows the depth of fraternal relations and reflects a shared commitment to knowledge, in-depth analysis, and informed decision-making.
The Amman office comprises an elite group of researchers with diverse experiences. It will utilise the latest artificial intelligence and modern technologies to support TRENDS’ activities, conduct in-depth studies, and organise specialised research conferences and events.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Belize on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2025
Liverpool defeat Everton to extend Premier League lead
Saudi Crown Prince, French President discuss outcomes of High-level Internationa ..
Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Dhannah in Al Dhafra Region, reviews ADNOC’s strate ..
UAE rider Rashid Al Muhairi wins Endurance World Championship for Juniors in Rom ..
Egypt hails Portugal's plans to recognise Palestinian state
Cyberattack causes flight delays, cancellations at major European airports
Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan
President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in China’s Kashgar
Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan
More Stories From Middle East
-
TRENDS opens virtual office in Jordan2 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Belize on Independence Day32 minutes ago
-
Disruption at Brussels Airport extends into Sunday2 hours ago
-
One dead, several wounded in New Hampshire country club shooting2 hours ago
-
EVs take up nearly 20% of newly registered cars in Korea in August2 hours ago
-
Liverpool defeat Everton to extend Premier League lead12 hours ago
-
Saudi Crown Prince, French President discuss outcomes of High-level International Conference on Pale ..13 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Dhannah in Al Dhafra Region, reviews ADNOC’s strategic projects13 hours ago
-
UAE rider Rashid Al Muhairi wins Endurance World Championship for Juniors in Romania14 hours ago
-
Egypt’s Qantara West Zone projects to generate up to $4 bn in exports, says PM15 hours ago
-
Egypt hails Portugal's plans to recognise Palestinian state15 hours ago
-
Cyberattack causes flight delays, cancellations at major European airports17 hours ago