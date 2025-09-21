Open Menu

TRENDS Opens Virtual Office In Jordan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2025 | 12:15 PM

TRENDS opens virtual office in Jordan

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2025) TRENDS Research & Advisory has launched a virtual office in Amman, the Jordanian capital, to consolidate its position as a leading research platform in the region and globally.

The office will serve as a hub for communication with regional and international think tanks and research centres, and a bridge to establish strategic partnerships supporting development.

The launch ceremony was attended by Dr. Mohammad Hussein Al-Momani, Minister of Jordan's Government Communication and Government Spokesperson; Dr. Muhannad Mubaidin, former Minister of Government Communication; Dr. Mohammed Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS, and his accompanying delegation, along with several academics, faculty members, researchers, and media professionals.

Dr.

Al-Ali emphasised that the Amman office marked a significant milestone in TRENDS’ global research expansion, adding that the centre aims to build long-term strategic partnerships with Jordanian and regional institutions on initiatives and projects addressing development and stability issues.

Jafer Al Zoubi, Director-General of Al Mamlaka tv, stated that the opening of the office shows the depth of fraternal relations and reflects a shared commitment to knowledge, in-depth analysis, and informed decision-making.

The Amman office comprises an elite group of researchers with diverse experiences. It will utilise the latest artificial intelligence and modern technologies to support TRENDS’ activities, conduct in-depth studies, and organise specialised research conferences and events.

