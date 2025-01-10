Open Menu

TRENDS Organises First Annual Forum For 2025

Published January 10, 2025

TRENDS organises First Annual Forum for 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2025) TRENDS Research and Advisory held its First Annual Forum for 2025 under the theme "Youth Empowerment" to enhance the institutional work environment through quality, sustainability and excellence.

The forum, held at TRENDS’ headquarters in Abu Dhabi, featured discussions on the centre’s plans for the new year and a review of the key achievements from the previous year.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS, said, “The year 2024 was filled with achievements and leadership milestones. The centre successfully empowered youth in both research and professional fields, solidifying its position as a global leader through its diverse activities, 17 international offices, effective partnerships, and prominent presence in international forums.”

Dr. Al-Ali highlighted TRENDS’ success in winning several prestigious awards in leadership and sustainability, emphasising that this recognition motivates the centre to continue its journey of readiness and excellence to achieve future goals with global efficiency and impact.

The forum also unveiled TRENDS’ strategic plan for 2025, which includes a series of innovative research, training, advisory and media initiatives. Dr. Al-Ali explained that the plan aims to enhance the centre’s global intellectual role and expand its influence through new projects that support objective and purposeful scientific research.

Discussions during the forum emphasised the importance of innovation in research work and the need to empower young professionals in line with the year’s theme of “Youth Empowerment.”

As part of its commitment to promoting a culture of excellence and creativity, TRENDS recognised several employees for their outstanding efforts and contributions toward achieving the centre’s strategic goals.

RENDS wrapped up 2024 with remarkable accomplishments, including winning the UAE Labor Market Award, recognition as the Best Research Centre at the British Parliament, opening 17 international offices, and forging 46 new research partnerships.

The centre published 277 studies in strategic, economic and Islamic fields; organised 226 global events, including six international conferences; and participated in 15 book fairs. Additionally, TRENDS published 12 books as part of the Muslim Brotherhood Encyclopedia, which were translated into 15 languages.

The centre also launched 49 podcast episodes and achieved a 58% youth empowerment rate for Emirati researchers. Furthermore, TRENDS organised 44 training programs to develop UAE talents and shared 7,950 knowledge reports on its TRENDS Knowledge Community platform.

