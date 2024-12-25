TRENDS Participates In Annual Forum For Think Tanks In Arab Countries
Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2024 | 12:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2024) TRENDS Research & Advisory Centre participated with a research paper titled “The Use of AI by Terrorist Groups: Threats and the Role of Think Tanks” in the 2nd Annual Forum for Think Tanks in Arab Countries.
The forum, which concluded yesterday, was organised by the Research and Strategic Studies Department at the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States, under the theme “Toward an Arab Mechanism to Counter Threats of the Use of AI by Terrorist Groups.”
The research paper proposed several roles for think tanks in overcoming the challenges of terrorist groups using AI systems, including promoting constructive collaboration between government bodies, technology companies, and think tanks to develop innovative and effective solutions to counter the threats posed by extremist groups.
The paper recommended the expansion of the role of think tanks in identifying the ethical responsibilities of technology companies to ensure their AI tools are not misused. Think tanks and research centres can also play a key role in enhancing intellectual exchange, sharing expertise, and enhancing knowledge transfer among stakeholders combating AI-enabled terrorist threats.
Moreover, these institutions can contribute to shaping Arab public awareness, supporting mechanisms to counter the use of AI by extremist groups, and anticipating future developments of this phenomenon to develop effective strategies for addressing it.
TRENDS also participated in the exhibition accompanying the 2nd Annual Forum for Think Tanks in Arab Countries by showcasing a selection of its latest research publications and knowledge output.
