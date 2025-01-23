TRENDS participates in Cairo International Book Fair with over 350 research-based, informative publications

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) TRENDS Research & Advisory will participate for the fourth time in the Cairo International Book Fair 2025.

The Centre will actively contribute to the 56th edition of the book fair with over 350 diverse scientific, research, and knowledge-based publications.

The new edition of the book fair, under the theme “Read... In the Beginning Was the Word” will run from 24th January to 5th February 2025, at the Egypt International Exhibitions Center in Cairo.

This event, one of the largest cultural and intellectual gatherings in the middle East, will feature participation from over 1,345 Arab and international publishing houses from 80 countries worldwide, with more than 6,150 exhibitors showcasing a rich variety of scientific, intellectual, literary and cultural works.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research & Advisory, stated that the Center's fourth participation in the Cairo International Book Fair 2025 aims to enhance its role as an independent, leading research institution that contributes to promoting a culture of purposeful scientific research. Through showcasing its latest and most prominent publications, research and studies, the Center seeks to enrich knowledge and deepen the public’s understanding of various global issues and events.

Dr. Al-Ali noted that TRENDS will organise a rich program of intellectual symposiums and panel discussions on the sidelines of the book fair, including a comprehensive symposium titled “Harnessing AI for Development and Prosperity: Visions and Future Insights”. Additionally, the center will launch the inaugural issue of its “AI Trends” series from its pavilion at the book fair, along with signing several cooperation agreements to establish strategic partnerships with research and academic institutions.

The CEO emphasised that TRENDS will seek to create an effective dialogue platform at the Cairo International Book Fair, bringing together researchers, academics, specialists, and the general public. This platform will aim to facilitate the exchange of perspectives and ideas on international and regional issues of global concern, fostering critical thinking and promoting a culture of dialogue and knowledge.

Dr. Al-Ali highlighted that the Center’s participation aims to raise public awareness about the significance of scientific research in societal development and its pivotal role in providing scientific solutions to contemporary challenges. Additionally, it seeks to underscore the importance of research and knowledge in achieving sustainable development.

Rawda Al-Marzouqi, Director of the Distribution and Exhibitions Department at TRENDS, revealed that the Center will enrich this new edition of the book fair—a premier cultural and literary event in the Middle East and Africa—with an innovative, AI-enhanced pavilion located in Hall 3, Pavilion B49. The pavilion will feature over 350 diverse scientific, research, and knowledge publications covering key topics such as artificial intelligence, economic development, energy and natural resources, the environment and sustainable development, and Middle Eastern security, among others.

Al-Marzouqi added that TRENDS will launch several new publications during the book fair, focusing particularly on AI, cybersecurity, and innovative technologies. The aim is to disseminate specialised knowledge in various research fields, enrich scientific and research content, and foster a sustainable scientific culture.