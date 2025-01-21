TRENDS Participates In Davos In Switzerland
Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2025 | 12:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) TRENDS Research & Advisory is participating in the World Economic Forum, Davos, held this year under the "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age" theme.
The five-day event gathers over 3,000 prominent figures from 130 countries. TRENDS team will engage in panel discussions, form research partnerships, and release new publications.
Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research & Advisory, emphasised that TRENDS' presence at the forum reflects its status as one of the leading think tanks contributing to future studies and innovative solutions to global challenges.
He highlighted TRENDS' continued commitment to disseminating knowledge and promoting the values of dialogue, tolerance, and coexistence. He noted that the centre's academic research and proactive partnerships form a cornerstone in enhancing its role in shaping strategic visions that support global decision-making processes.
Dr. Al-Ali revealed that TRENDS would release its study - The Future of Renewable Energy: Financing Challenges and Prosperity Opportunities - during the forum.
A panel discussion will accompany the study's launch, focusing on the financial challenges and promising opportunities in this vital industry.
To bolster TRENDS' presence in Europe, the centre will inaugurate its office in Switzerland - the 18th office globally - to expand its research network and foster knowledge partnerships across the continent.
Dr. Al-Ali also announced the launch of a new series, Artificial Intelligence Trends. The first issue, The AI Technology Race and Great Power Rivalry will be highlighted in a panel discussion, exploring the impact of this race on the global economy and politics.
TRENDS will also present a research paper at a panel discussion on The Economics of Peace in the middle East and the Global Arena, offering innovative insights into strategies for preventing future conflicts.
He affirmed that TRENDS' participation in Davos for the second consecutive year is a testament to the centre's pioneering efforts and intellectual contributions in driving global progress and sustainable development.
