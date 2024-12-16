‘TRENDS’ receives Best Research Centre Award 2024

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2024) TRENDS Research & Advisory received the Best Research Centre Award for 2024, during a symposium organised by the Global Arab Network at the House of Lords of the British Parliament.

Dr. Ghassan Ibrahim, CEO of the Global Arab Network, stated that this award was granted to TRENDS in recognition of its exceptional global achievements in 2024 and preceding years.

He emphasised that the award is determined through meticulous evaluation of accomplishments by leading global research centres, recognising the one with the most outstanding performance, impact, and innovation. The award committee chose TRENDS and its CEO, Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, for this year’s award.

CEO of TRENDS Research & Advisory expressed his delight at this milestone, extending gratitude to the Global Arab Network and its CEO for the recognition.

He remarked that this honour, which comes just a month after TRENDS received the Emirates Labour Market Award for the second consecutive year, is a testament to the centre’s unwavering commitment to the highest standards of global research excellence.

It also underscores TRENDS' persistent efforts to expand and diversify its research, advisory, and training endeavours, as well as its innovative projects and initiatives that have established it as a global platform for enlightened thought and innovation.

Dr. Al-Ali highlighted that this achievement inspires further progress in TRENDS' comprehensive intellectual research, solidifying its leadership.

The Global Arab Network confers this award to individuals and organisations based on various criteria, including exceptional achievements in pioneering research, innovative products, or significant societal contributions. Leadership, management, and innovation also play a pivotal role, recognising leaders who inspire and elevate creativity through novel ideas and approaches.