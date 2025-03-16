Open Menu

TRENDS Receives Leading Counter-extremism Award

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2025 | 02:00 PM

TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2025) The UK Foreign Relations Forum has awarded TRENDS Research & Advisory the Leading Institution in Counter-Extremism Award.

During a panel discussion held at the House of Lords, British MP Daniel Kawczynski handed the award over to Dr. Mohammed Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS.

The session, attended by several Lords, researchers, and experts, addressed the importance of combating extremist ideologies and the global threat posed by terrorist organisations, particularly the Muslim Brotherhood, to international stability.

This marks the second time TRENDS has been honored in the British Parliament, reaffirming its active contributions to countering extremist ideologies and promoting moderate discourse based on research and analysis.

