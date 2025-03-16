TRENDS Receives Leading Counter-extremism Award
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2025) The UK Foreign Relations Forum has awarded TRENDS Research & Advisory the Leading Institution in Counter-Extremism Award.
During a panel discussion held at the House of Lords, British MP Daniel Kawczynski handed the award over to Dr. Mohammed Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS.
The session, attended by several Lords, researchers, and experts, addressed the importance of combating extremist ideologies and the global threat posed by terrorist organisations, particularly the Muslim Brotherhood, to international stability.
This marks the second time TRENDS has been honored in the British Parliament, reaffirming its active contributions to countering extremist ideologies and promoting moderate discourse based on research and analysis.
Recent Stories
Major power outage hits Cuba
Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd straight year in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2025
Vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining Portrait Photography with ZEIS ..
Dubai’s Most Noble Number charity auction held in support of Fathers’ Endowm ..
Deadly tornadoes ravage US South, leaving 14 dead
Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of Princess Noura bint Ban ..
Vehicle targeted by Israeli drone in Gaza despite ceasefire
Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, employees of government entitie ..
Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to r ..
Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM
More Stories From Middle East
-
TRENDS receives leading counter-extremism award6 minutes ago
-
RTA completes 40% of nol digital payment system upgrade6 minutes ago
-
Death toll from storm in US rises to 3421 minutes ago
-
Major power outage hits Cuba36 minutes ago
-
Humanoid robot set to run Beijing half-marathon51 minutes ago
-
Korea's overseas direct investment falls for 2nd straight year in 20242 hours ago
-
Dubai’s Most Noble Number charity auction held in support of Fathers’ Endowment campaign raises ..11 hours ago
-
Deadly tornadoes ravage US South, leaving 14 dead11 hours ago
-
Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of Princess Noura bint Bandar bin Mohammed13 hours ago
-
Vehicle targeted by Israeli drone in Gaza despite ceasefire15 hours ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, employees of government entities in Abu Dhabi for R ..17 hours ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to rhetoric of bigotry, ..19 hours ago