TRENDS Research & Advisory, Media Dot Com Launch BusinessTime
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2025) In collaboration with Media Dot Com Services, TRENDS Research & Advisory has launched the BusinessTime platform, the first specialised economic window broadcasting via social media networks.
The platform was officially launched during a discussion session attended by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and researchers and officials from TRENDS and Media Dot Com.
This initiative reflects the efforts of both organisations to deliver high-quality content focusing on economic affairs, mirroring the rapid local and global economic transformations. It also aligns with the evolving media landscape, particularly the shift in digital and social media platforms.
The platform aims to provide high-value economic content that enhances public knowledge and accelerates the growth of the knowledge economy across all digital platforms, offering simplified and accessible economic insights.
Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research & Advisory, emphasised that the launch of BusinessTime, in collaboration with economic affairs journalist Hashem Al Muhammad, reflects global economic trends.
He noted that the platform tracks major economic events and developments locally and internationally. He expressed his enthusiasm for launching BusinessTime as a specialised platform that keeps pace with global economic developments, providing a dedicated gateway to market shifts while offering readers precise and insightful content on economic opportunities and trends in the region and beyond.
Hashem Al Muhammad, founder and CEO of Media Dot Com, operating under the umbrella of Khalifa Fund, stated that BusinessTime would provide accurate economic information, ensuring professional coverage of economic events both locally and globally.
He stressed that BusinessTime is not merely a platform for reporting economic news but aims to produce high-quality knowledge-driven content, offering in-depth perspectives on national, regional, and global economies.
Fadila Al Muaini, Chairperson of the UAE Journalists Association, praised the launch of BusinessTime, describing it as a valuable addition to the digital media space and the broader landscape of new media on social platforms.
