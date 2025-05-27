'TRENDS' Research Partner In Emirates Agriculture Conference And Exhibition 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2025 | 05:31 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) TRENDS Research & Advisory has announced its participation as a Research Partner in the first edition of the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025, organised by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.
The conference will be held at the ADNEC Centre in Al Ain City from 28th to 31st May 2025.
Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS, expressed his pride in TRENDS's role as the research partner for this prominent event, which serves as a strategic platform for promoting scientific dialogue and agricultural innovation in the UAE.
He stated that the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment's selection of TRENDS as a Research Partner affirms the ministry’s belief in research as a pathway to knowledge. It also underscores TRENDS’ role in supporting sustainability and addressing challenges through objective, research-based perspectives.
He also stated that TRENDS is participating in an AI-driven pavilion.
It will also contribute to research sessions and workshops focusing on agriculture's future and knowledge's role in promoting innovative and sustainable agricultural solutions.
Dr. Al-Ali highlighted TRENDS’ interest in this field, noting that the centre has released numerous studies addressing ongoing transformations in the agricultural sector.
Among the most prominent are the study titled Climate-Smart Agriculture: Innovative Solutions to Achieve food Security in the Gulf Countries, the report The Shift Towards Sustainable Agriculture Systems in the UAE: Challenges and Opportunities, a specialised publication on Decarbonization in the Gulf Agricultural Sector and Mechanisms for Reducing It, and the book Mangroves: Sustainable Environmental Treasures, which underscores the significant environmental and economic role of mangroves in enhancing biodiversity and combating climate change.
Recent Stories
Global CCCM Cluster condemns attacks on displacement sites in Gaza
Faraday Future to establish 1st regional facility in RAK with AED30 million inve ..
39th Joint Committee Meeting of Cospas-Sarsat kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Ministry of Higher Education establishes Youth Council
11 injured in Florida boat explosion
Ajman University hosts ‘Research Day’ to drive innovation
Meta to use user content for AI training
'TRENDS' Research Partner in Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025
Philadelphia shooting leaves two dead, nine others injured
10 people injured following explosion at Tokyo construction site
James Webb Telescope captures earliest ever galaxy seen yet
Meet BingAI: BingX's AI Revolution in Crypto Trading
More Stories From Middle East
-
Global CCCM Cluster condemns attacks on displacement sites in Gaza18 seconds ago
-
Faraday Future to establish 1st regional facility in RAK with AED30 million investment26 seconds ago
-
39th Joint Committee Meeting of Cospas-Sarsat kicks off in Abu Dhabi34 seconds ago
-
Ministry of Higher Education establishes Youth Council48 seconds ago
-
11 injured in Florida boat explosion55 seconds ago
-
Ajman University hosts ‘Research Day’ to drive innovation1 minute ago
-
Pakistan’s petroleum product exports surge by 118.71% in 10 months1 minute ago
-
Kuwait oil price up 44 cents to $64.02 pb1 minute ago
-
Meta to use user content for AI training1 minute ago
-
'TRENDS' Research Partner in Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 20252 minutes ago
-
Philadelphia shooting leaves two dead, nine others injured2 minutes ago
-
10 people injured following explosion at Tokyo construction site3 minutes ago