'TRENDS' Research Partner in Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) TRENDS Research & Advisory has announced its participation as a Research Partner in the first edition of the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025, organised by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

The conference will be held at the ADNEC Centre in Al Ain City from 28th to 31st May 2025.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS, expressed his pride in TRENDS's role as the research partner for this prominent event, which serves as a strategic platform for promoting scientific dialogue and agricultural innovation in the UAE.

He stated that the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment's selection of TRENDS as a Research Partner affirms the ministry’s belief in research as a pathway to knowledge. It also underscores TRENDS’ role in supporting sustainability and addressing challenges through objective, research-based perspectives.

He also stated that TRENDS is participating in an AI-driven pavilion.

It will also contribute to research sessions and workshops focusing on agriculture's future and knowledge's role in promoting innovative and sustainable agricultural solutions.

Dr. Al-Ali highlighted TRENDS’ interest in this field, noting that the centre has released numerous studies addressing ongoing transformations in the agricultural sector.

Among the most prominent are the study titled Climate-Smart Agriculture: Innovative Solutions to Achieve food Security in the Gulf Countries, the report The Shift Towards Sustainable Agriculture Systems in the UAE: Challenges and Opportunities, a specialised publication on Decarbonization in the Gulf Agricultural Sector and Mechanisms for Reducing It, and the book Mangroves: Sustainable Environmental Treasures, which underscores the significant environmental and economic role of mangroves in enhancing biodiversity and combating climate change.