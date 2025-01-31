Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2025 | 02:30 PM

TRENDS, Salam Centre for Countering Extremism Studies sign agreement

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) TRENDS Research & Advisory has signed a cooperation and partnership agreement with the Salam Centre for Extremism Studies and Combating Islamophobia to strengthen research collaboration and unite efforts to combat extremism through specialised studies.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Mohamed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS, and Dr. Ibrahim Negm, Senior Advisor to Egypt’s Grand Mufti, President of the General Secretariat for Fatwa Authorities Worldwide and President of the Salam Centre for Extremism Studies and Combating Islamophobia, in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

The agreement establishes the framework for conducting joint research projects and organising a series of international events and conferences to correct false narratives and promote a culture of tolerance and coexistence.

Dr. Al-Ali emphasised the significance of this constructive cooperation in addressing current challenges related to intellectual extremism and terrorism.

He highlighted that collaboration and understanding between research institutions form a defensive barrier against intellectual threats that undermine the stability of nations and societies.

Al-Ali noted that TRENDS seeks to offer in-depth analytical studies to enhance intellectual security and refute ideologies that distort religion for political purposes.

He stated that this partnership aims to organise scientific seminars, workshops, and joint research studies while fostering the exchange of expertise and knowledge on countering extremist ideologies.

Dr. Negm emphasised that signing the agreement with TRENDS marks the culmination of previous joint efforts in several fields. He noted that both parties will collaborate to provide practical and effective solutions to counter extremist ideologies through in-depth analytical research and studies.

