TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA Explore Developing Research Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2024 | 03:15 PM

TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing research cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) TRENDS Research & Advisory hosted a high-level delegation from Türkiye's Foundation for Political, Economic, and Social Research (SETA) for a discussion session at its headquarters. Ahmed Salama, Chief Economic Advisor of the UAE Embassy in Türkiye, also attended.

The discussion centred on enhancing joint research cooperation and exchanging views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. It then focused on the importance of academic and research collaboration between TRENDS, SETA, and other Turkish think tanks.

Both parties emphasised the need for fostering communication to exchange experiences and insights on key regional and global issues, including current regional developments, geopolitical challenges, and ways to enhance stability and economic cooperation.

The meeting also highlighted the pivotal role of TRENDS' virtual office in Istanbul, which serves as a platform for strengthening research partnerships and facilitating communication with Turkish academic institutions and think tanks.

The discussion concluded with both parties reaffirming the importance of continued research meetings and mutual visits to strengthen academic and knowledge ties. They also agreed to develop joint research projects to address current challenges and devise innovative and effective strategies to tackle them.

