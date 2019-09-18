Tripartite MoU between ZHO, Musanada, Tadweer

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2019) ABU DHABI, 18th September 2019 (WAM) - Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding with Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, and the Abu Dhabi Center for Waste Management, Tadweer, concerning a cooperative mechanism to achieve vocational and operational rehabilitation of people of determination within the National Empowerment Policy.

This will be accomplished through the recycling of empty plastic containers, to allow people of determination to contribute to their community and to represent themselves as active and influential members of the national fabric.

Abdullah Abdulali Al Humaidan, Secretary General of Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, Suwaidan Rashid Al Dhaheri, CEO of Musanada, and Dr. Salem Khalfan Al Kaabi, General Manager of Tadweer signed the memorandum.

The signing ceremony that was held at the headquarters of the Zayed Center for Agricultural and Vocational Rehabilitation of Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination was attended From ZHO by Abdullah Al-Kamali, Acting Executive Director of the People of Determination Sector, Eng. Mohammed Saif Al-Arifi, Acting Director of Zayed Center for Agricultural and Vocational Rehabilitation, Nafea Al Hammadi, Acting Support Services Director and Eng. Abdul Rahman Al Jaberi, Project Management Office Director. From Musanada, Eng. Helal Al Blooshi, Executive Director of Facilities Management, Nasser Al Junaibi, Head of Public Relations, Jamal Al Mansoori, Chief Executive Officer, and from Tadweer, Ahmed Al Hosani, Director, Office of the Director General.

Under this memorandum, which demonstrates the importance of integrating and educating people of determination about the environment and sustainability, Zayed Higher Organization trains and rehabilitates people of determination to understand and be prepared to undertake the recycling operations of plastic containers.

A total of 20,000 plastic containers have been collected and the appropriate number of workshops have been established and equipped to provide education and training for this project. Qualified trainers and supervisors have also been appointed to oversee the collection and recycling processes, along with creating a database for this project and the total recycling efforts of the organization, in full cooperation with Musanada and Tadweer, and in complete coordination with the companies involved, toward achievement of the desired goal of this cooperative project.

Musanada will encourage concerned companies in the hospitality services division to cooperate with Zayed Higher Organization and will provide technical support to the organization, as well as Tadweer and its people of determination stakeholders to support their employment and professional stability. The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center will work to support people of determination through the use of some of their facilities, in accordance with the approved operations system. Health, safety and environment requirements have been taken into account. Comprehensive technical advice will be provided to memorandum signatories, relating to people of determination, to support their employment and professional stability, with full cooperation from the companies.

Abdullah Al Humaidan welcomed the signing of the tripartite memorandum of understanding, which comes within the framework Zayed Higher Organization’s keen interest in environmental protection and natural resource conservation, stressing the true commitment of the organization to the principle of environmental preservation. He also highlighted the interest of the organization’s people of determination in keeping their world safe and clean and admired the value of this constructive goal. This is a clear testament to the quality of education and training provided by the organization in accordance with international best practices, toward raising awareness of their role in serving both the community and society as a whole in a bid to take significant strides forward in the field of sustainable development in the UAE.

He expressed his awe at the efforts of the organization’s people of determination who strive to realize the organization’s central goal; to integrate it’s stakeholders into society and enable people of determination to positively contribute to the development of the UAE as a nation. He pointed out that the organization’s dedication to this goal is a direct effect of the invaluable guidance, wise leadership and follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Directors, in line with the strategic plan of the organization, emanating from the Abu Dhabi Government's strategic plan.

Abdullah Al Humaidan stressed that the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination is making great efforts to create an ideal environment in which people of determination are encouraged to innovate, create, work diligently and contribute to national growth and development with a view to enhancing their skills and integrating into the local labor market. He thanked Musanada, the Abu Dhabi Center for Waste Management and all of their officials, praising their sincere and invaluable cooperation with the organization He pointed out the importance of strengthening and activating the principle of partnership and coordination among government departments, institutions, bodies and companies, striving to achieve harmony and teamwork, all in line with the guidance and wisdom of our leadership. He stated that Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination welcomes cooperation with all, and aims to establish constructive community partnerships with various government and private entities, in order to achieve the goals and aspirations of our people of determination and seek to empower them, make them active citizens and enable their effective integration into society.

Welcoming the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination (ZHO) and Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre "Tadweer" was Suwaidan Rashed Al Dhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of Musanada. He said that this partnership would generate further positive outcomes in supporting and enabling people of determination and integrating them into the community through professional development across several industries including PET bottle recycling.

During the MOU signing ceremony, Al Dhaheri highlighted the need to optimally invest in and guide the potential of people of determination by providing them with all necessary supports to enable their productivity and social inclusion, thus ensuring that they actively contribute to the growth and development process witnessed across the U.A.E.

Praising the introduction of people of determination to the PET bottle recycling industry (Turning Waste into Wealth), he reiterated that Musanada’s teams will provide all possible support to people of determination in the field, guiding their employment and professional development efforts.

Dr Salem Al Kaabi, General Manager of Tadweer, said: "This MoU supports Tadweer's plan to divert waste from landfills and minimise the cost of waste treatment, which will translate into a positive impact on our environment through preventing pollution. Amid rapid population growth in Abu Dhabi, the resultant increase in waste generation poses a major environmental challenge for the Emirate. At Tadweer, we seek to implement effective solutions for this challenge through encouraging the use of recyclable materials and converting waste into new materials with significant economic value. This will enable us to achieve the sustainable development goals of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi."

Al Kaabi added: "At Tadweer, we accord great importance to supporting all initiatives aimed at empowering people of determination and providing them with equal opportunities to achieve their happiness. This will ensure their integration in society and active involvement in the growth and prosperity of the UAE.