Triplanet Range Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) Triplanet Range Group announced a contribution of AED1 million in support of the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Coinciding with Ramadan, the campaign honours fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for the poor and needy.

Operating under the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the Fathers’ Endowment campaign aims to honour fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their name.

The campaign seeks to reinforce values of honuring parents, compassion, and solidarity, while strengthening the UAE's position as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work. It further establishes the concept of charitable endowments and creates a widespread social movement that contributes to its objectives.

Nasir Bhadelia, CEO of Triplanet Range Group, emphasised that the Fathers' Endowment campaign sends a powerful message of humanitarianism from the UAE to the world, particularly to disadvantaged communities facing challenges in employment, living conditions, and access to sustainable healthcare.

He highlighted the campaign's significant impact in providing essential medical treatment to vulnerable patients, reflecting the UAE's deeply ingrained values of compassion and generosity.

Bhadelia said, “Supporting the Fathers' Endowment campaign demonstrates our commitment to the numerous charitable and humanitarian initiatives undertaken in the UAE during Ramadan. Contributing to this endowment is particularly meaningful, as it honours fathers and acknowledges their contributions through this ongoing act of charity. Furthermore, it allows us to participate in achieving the fund's noble objective of providing healthcare and improving the lives of those in need.”

The Fathers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Father” to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500) for Etisalat by e& and du users.

Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).

