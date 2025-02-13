Open Menu

Türkiye-Arab Trade Surpassed AED200 Billion In 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 04:15 PM

Türkiye-Arab trade surpassed AED200 billion in 2024

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) Murat Efe, Founder and Chairman of the Turkish-Arab Economic Forum, stated that Turkish-Arab economic relations are continuously developing, with trade between the two sides exceeding AED200 billion in 2024.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the third day of the 2025 World Government Summit, he added that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and Türkiye contributed to an 11 percent increase in trade between the two countries in 2024, in addition to strengthening mutual investments in the solar and hydroelectric energy sectors, as well as aviation.

Efe highlighted that the Turkish-Arab Economic Forum is focused on enhancing economic relations with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and North Africa. He noted that more than 80 percent of Türkiye's foreign trade is with Central Asia, the middle East, Europe, and North Africa.

He also pointed out that Türkiye's GDP is approaching US$1.2 trillion, and that 80 percent of its foreign trade reflects a clear expansion in its economic relations, adding that Türkiye will focus on integrating advanced technologies into industry and aviation in the coming period.

