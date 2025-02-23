Open Menu

Türkiye Launches 1st Next-generation Amphibious Assault Ship

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2025 | 10:30 AM

Türkiye launches 1st next-generation amphibious assault ship

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2025) Türkiye launched its first New-Type Landing Craft (YLCT) ship here on Saturday at the Anadolu Shipyard.

"This proud day brings us one step closer to our goal of having a stronger and more deterrent navy in the Blue Homeland," said Haluk Gorgun, head of Turkish Defence Industries, on social media.

Eight YLCTs are planned for the project, with the second YLCT to launch within a week and the remaining slated for completion in 27 months, Gorgun said, adding that Turkish-made amphibious warships are gaining global traction.

YLCTs are designed to carry various types of vehicles and personnel and play a key role in combat missions and emergency services, including natural disaster response, humanitarian aid, and evacuation operations.

According to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Türkiye has already delivered homemade warships to Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Nigeria, and Qatar.

In December 2024, Turkish defence company STM announced that Türkiye would build two naval logistics ships for Portugal, marking its first military shipbuilding export to a NATO and EU member state.

Related Topics

Pakistan NATO Social Media Company Vehicles Qatar Indonesia Portugal Malaysia Nigeria December

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed crowns winners of 25th WTA Du ..

Latifa bint Mohammed crowns winners of 25th WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Champions ..

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 34th Abu Dha ..

Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

10 hours ago
 Arab Parliament approves document supporting resil ..

Arab Parliament approves document supporting resilience of Palestinian People

10 hours ago
 Dubai Games Day Three: Four teams qualify for Batt ..

Dubai Games Day Three: Four teams qualify for Battle of Cities final

10 hours ago
New polio vaccination campaign begins in Gaza targ ..

New polio vaccination campaign begins in Gaza targeting 600,000 children

10 hours ago
 Tim Merlier sprints to back-to-back wins at UAE To ..

Tim Merlier sprints to back-to-back wins at UAE Tour 2025

11 hours ago
 Intriguing ties at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Champion ..

Intriguing ties at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

11 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid to honour Arab Hope Makers tom ..

Mohammed bin Rashid to honour Arab Hope Makers tomorrow

11 hours ago
 Arab Parliament for Child elects President, VPs

Arab Parliament for Child elects President, VPs

13 hours ago
 Shaden Yaser emerges top scorer in opening day of ..

Shaden Yaser emerges top scorer in opening day of Abu Dhabi International Arabia ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East