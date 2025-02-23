Türkiye Launches 1st Next-generation Amphibious Assault Ship
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2025 | 10:30 AM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2025) Türkiye launched its first New-Type Landing Craft (YLCT) ship here on Saturday at the Anadolu Shipyard.
"This proud day brings us one step closer to our goal of having a stronger and more deterrent navy in the Blue Homeland," said Haluk Gorgun, head of Turkish Defence Industries, on social media.
Eight YLCTs are planned for the project, with the second YLCT to launch within a week and the remaining slated for completion in 27 months, Gorgun said, adding that Turkish-made amphibious warships are gaining global traction.
YLCTs are designed to carry various types of vehicles and personnel and play a key role in combat missions and emergency services, including natural disaster response, humanitarian aid, and evacuation operations.
According to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Türkiye has already delivered homemade warships to Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Nigeria, and Qatar.
In December 2024, Turkish defence company STM announced that Türkiye would build two naval logistics ships for Portugal, marking its first military shipbuilding export to a NATO and EU member state.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2025
Latifa bint Mohammed crowns winners of 25th WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Champions ..
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge
Arab Parliament approves document supporting resilience of Palestinian People
Dubai Games Day Three: Four teams qualify for Battle of Cities final
New polio vaccination campaign begins in Gaza targeting 600,000 children
Tim Merlier sprints to back-to-back wins at UAE Tour 2025
Intriguing ties at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Mohammed bin Rashid to honour Arab Hope Makers tomorrow
Arab Parliament for Child elects President, VPs
Shaden Yaser emerges top scorer in opening day of Abu Dhabi International Arabia ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE President, VPs congratulate Emperor of Japan on birthday6 minutes ago
-
Türkiye launches 1st next-generation amphibious assault ship6 minutes ago
-
Latifa bint Mohammed crowns winners of 25th WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships9 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge10 hours ago
-
Arab Parliament approves document supporting resilience of Palestinian People10 hours ago
-
Dubai Games Day Three: Four teams qualify for Battle of Cities final10 hours ago
-
New polio vaccination campaign begins in Gaza targeting 600,000 children10 hours ago
-
Tim Merlier sprints to back-to-back wins at UAE Tour 202511 hours ago
-
Intriguing ties at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships11 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid to honour Arab Hope Makers tomorrow11 hours ago
-
Arab Parliament for Child elects President, VPs13 hours ago
-
BRICS economies to surpass half of global GDP in 10-15 years: Russia13 hours ago