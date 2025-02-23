Türkiye launches 1st next-generation amphibious assault ship

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2025) Türkiye launched its first New-Type Landing Craft (YLCT) ship here on Saturday at the Anadolu Shipyard.

"This proud day brings us one step closer to our goal of having a stronger and more deterrent navy in the Blue Homeland," said Haluk Gorgun, head of Turkish Defence Industries, on social media.

Eight YLCTs are planned for the project, with the second YLCT to launch within a week and the remaining slated for completion in 27 months, Gorgun said, adding that Turkish-made amphibious warships are gaining global traction.

YLCTs are designed to carry various types of vehicles and personnel and play a key role in combat missions and emergency services, including natural disaster response, humanitarian aid, and evacuation operations.

According to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Türkiye has already delivered homemade warships to Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Nigeria, and Qatar.

In December 2024, Turkish defence company STM announced that Türkiye would build two naval logistics ships for Portugal, marking its first military shipbuilding export to a NATO and EU member state.