Türkiye's Annual Inflation Drops To 44.38% In December
Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2025 | 02:15 PM
ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jan, 2025) Türkiye's annual inflation rate dipped to 44.38% in December, posting the seventh consecutive decline since June 2024, according to official data released Friday.
December's figure is below the market expectation of 45.21%, also down from November's 47.09%, Anadolu Agency reported, citing TurkStat.
The lowest annual inflation was seen in transportation prices at 25.88%, while the highest one was posted by education at 91.
64%.
On a monthly basis, the consumer prices index rose at the slowest pace since May 2023 at 1.03% in December, cooling from 2.24% in November.
Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on X: “In December, inflation was 1%, the lowest level in the last 19 months. Annual inflation fell to 44.4%, 2.4 percentage points above the Central Bank's forecast range.”
Thus, inflation in 2024 fell by 20 points compared to the end of 2022 and 2023, Simsek said.
Recent Stories
Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in December
AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations
Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu Dhabi
South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in second Test match today
AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth
Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd Test match against South Afri ..
Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with AQI 270 points
UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of Gaza's health sector
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2025
Qatar strongly condemns shooting incident in Montenegro
More Stories From Middle East
-
Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in December35 seconds ago
-
AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations16 minutes ago
-
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu Dhabi46 minutes ago
-
AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth1 hour ago
-
China ranks 11th among world's most innovative economies2 hours ago
-
UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of Gaza's health sector3 hours ago
-
California plane crash kills 2, injures 184 hours ago
-
China sees warmest year on record in 20245 hours ago
-
Qatar strongly condemns shooting incident in Montenegro12 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing bilateral relations over phone14 hours ago
-
166-million-year-old dinosaur footprints unearthed in Oxfordshire15 hours ago
-
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals details of comprehensive guide outlining regulati ..15 hours ago