Open Menu

Türkiye's ASSAN Showcases Latest Ammunition Technologies At IDEX 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Türkiye's ASSAN showcases latest ammunition technologies at IDEX 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) Gurcan Okumus, General Manager of Turkish ASSAN Group, affirmed the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX 2025) serves as a global platform to showcase the latest innovations in the defence sector. He noted that the group is leveraging its participation to present advanced technologies and enhance international collaboration.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of IDEX 2025, Okumus highlighted that the group is developing advanced weapon systems, including the MK series aircraft bombs, guided air bombs, ground ammunition in various calibres, and 155mm artillery shells, which are produced in a modern facility in Türkiye with an annual capacity of up to 360,000 units.

He also explained that the group is increasingly investing in hybrid propulsion systems, with a focus on developing a 1,400 horsepower propulsion system combining electric and conventional engines. The prototype for this system is set to be unveiled in Türkiye next July.

Related Topics

July Weapon

Recent Stories

Türkiye's ASSAN showcases latest ammunition techn ..

Türkiye's ASSAN showcases latest ammunition technologies at IDEX 2025

2 minutes ago
 BrahMos Aerospace showcases its hypersonic missile ..

BrahMos Aerospace showcases its hypersonic missile system at NAVDEX 2025

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to further enhance trade, investments wi ..

Abu Dhabi to further enhance trade, investments with China

16 minutes ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation launches 'Naqra' labs in ..

Zayed Higher Organisation launches 'Naqra' labs in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain to empower ..

17 minutes ago
 Dubai Health Authority introduces innovative proto ..

Dubai Health Authority introduces innovative protocols to enhance customer servi ..

32 minutes ago
 DI Khan: Another attack on convoy carrying relief ..

DI Khan: Another attack on convoy carrying relief goods to Kurram

37 minutes ago
RAK Ruler attends opening of 16th International Wo ..

RAK Ruler attends opening of 16th International Workshop on Advanced Materials

47 minutes ago
 50,000 electronic attacks countered daily by UAE C ..

50,000 electronic attacks countered daily by UAE Cybersecurity Council

47 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs launches "Basma (Imprint)" Award to ..

Dubai Customs launches "Basma (Imprint)" Award to foster innovation and protect ..

59 minutes ago
 UAE National MMA Championship 2 to kick off Saturd ..

UAE National MMA Championship 2 to kick off Saturday in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Middle East International Conference on Innovation ..

Middle East International Conference on Innovation and Sepsis concludes in Dubai

1 hour ago
 204 livestock assets distributed among beneficiari ..

204 livestock assets distributed among beneficiaries

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East