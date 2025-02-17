Türkiye's ASSAN Showcases Latest Ammunition Technologies At IDEX 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) Gurcan Okumus, General Manager of Turkish ASSAN Group, affirmed the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX 2025) serves as a global platform to showcase the latest innovations in the defence sector. He noted that the group is leveraging its participation to present advanced technologies and enhance international collaboration.
In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of IDEX 2025, Okumus highlighted that the group is developing advanced weapon systems, including the MK series aircraft bombs, guided air bombs, ground ammunition in various calibres, and 155mm artillery shells, which are produced in a modern facility in Türkiye with an annual capacity of up to 360,000 units.
He also explained that the group is increasingly investing in hybrid propulsion systems, with a focus on developing a 1,400 horsepower propulsion system combining electric and conventional engines. The prototype for this system is set to be unveiled in Türkiye next July.
