Open Menu

Türkiye’s First Lady Commends Sheikha Fatima’s Support For Women

Sumaira FH Published July 20, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Türkiye’s First Lady commends Sheikha Fatima’s support for women

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2023) Emine Erdogan, First Lady of Türkiye, lauded the support of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (The Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), for women’s empowerment efforts.

Erdogan made this statement while visiting the headquarters of the GWU, where she was received by Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of Dubai’s Community Development Authority, and Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the GWU.

Al Suwaidi lauded the visit of Erdogan to the GWU, highlighting the vision of the leadership of the UAE and Türkiye to foster their strong and growing bilateral ties.

During the visit, Erdogan was briefed about the UAE’s achievements in women’s empowerment, which are the outcomes of the unlimited support by the country’s leadership and Sheikha Fatima.

She also learnt about the country’s achievements in promoting gender equality, its impressive performance in global competitiveness rankings, and its commitment to the 5th United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goal to empower women and girls.

Erdogan was briefed about the GWU’s initiatives and programmes, which embody the vision and directives of Sheikha Fatima to adopt a forward-looking vision to support the future of Emirati women.

She then expressed her happiness at visiting the headquarters of the GWU, which was founded by Sheikha Fatima, lauding women’s efforts to improve their skills and participate in activities that support their equal engagement in all areas.

Related Topics

United Nations UAE Dubai Visit Tayyip Erdogan Women Family All

Recent Stories

Pakistan achieves remarkable progress under CPEC f ..

Pakistan achieves remarkable progress under CPEC framework: Nisar Cheema

12 minutes ago
 Caretaker Info minister condemns Bara explosion

Caretaker Info minister condemns Bara explosion

12 minutes ago
 Election of Nawabshah Press club held

Election of Nawabshah Press club held

12 minutes ago
 TikTok Becomes Most Popular Single Source of News ..

TikTok Becomes Most Popular Single Source of News Among UK Teens - Study

8 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi congratulates Naila Kiani f ..

President Dr Arif Alvi congratulates Naila Kiani for climbing Pakistan's all 800 ..

8 minutes ago
 UAE attends ICAO&#039;s Stocktaking 2023 in Canada

UAE attends ICAO&#039;s Stocktaking 2023 in Canada

23 minutes ago
Rangers conduct flag march ahead of Muharram

Rangers conduct flag march ahead of Muharram

8 minutes ago
 Four women among 12 medical officers recruited for ..

Four women among 12 medical officers recruited for 11 Balochistan' jails

27 minutes ago
 SCO member states unite to promote "Shanghai Spiri ..

SCO member states unite to promote "Shanghai Spirit" for global progress, prospe ..

27 minutes ago
 Ataya Exhibition kicks off in Amman

Ataya Exhibition kicks off in Amman

38 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Sakhalin Shipping Company, Affiliated ..

US Sanctions Sakhalin Shipping Company, Affiliated Companies, 14 Vessels - Treas ..

35 minutes ago
 Russian bombs target frontline Ukraine chemical pl ..

Russian bombs target frontline Ukraine chemical plant

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East