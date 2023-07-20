Türkiye’s First Lady commends Sheikha Fatima’s support for women

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2023) Emine Erdogan, First Lady of Türkiye, lauded the support of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (The Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), for women’s empowerment efforts.

Erdogan made this statement while visiting the headquarters of the GWU, where she was received by Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of Dubai’s Community Development Authority, and Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the GWU.

Al Suwaidi lauded the visit of Erdogan to the GWU, highlighting the vision of the leadership of the UAE and Türkiye to foster their strong and growing bilateral ties.

During the visit, Erdogan was briefed about the UAE’s achievements in women’s empowerment, which are the outcomes of the unlimited support by the country’s leadership and Sheikha Fatima.

She also learnt about the country’s achievements in promoting gender equality, its impressive performance in global competitiveness rankings, and its commitment to the 5th United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goal to empower women and girls.

Erdogan was briefed about the GWU’s initiatives and programmes, which embody the vision and directives of Sheikha Fatima to adopt a forward-looking vision to support the future of Emirati women.

She then expressed her happiness at visiting the headquarters of the GWU, which was founded by Sheikha Fatima, lauding women’s efforts to improve their skills and participate in activities that support their equal engagement in all areas.