Türkiye's Wind, Solar Energy Share In Installed Electricity Capacity Reaches 30% In Q1 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2025 | 11:30 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2025) ISTANBUL, 6th April, 2025 (WAM) – The share of wind and solar energy in Türkiye's total installed electricity capacity reached approximately 30% by the end of March, according to Türkiye's Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAŞ).

Meanwhile, Türkiye's total electricity installed capacity reached 117,876 megawatts (MW) by the end of March, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Sunday quoting the TEIAŞ.

Increasing energy demand due to Türkiye's growing population, efforts to reduce the current account deficit caused by the importation of fossil fuels like oil and natural gas, and the drive to expand its industrial sector have accelerated investments, particularly in wind and solar energy.

Türkiye's solar energy installed capacity was 16,700 MW at the end of March 2024, and by the end of this March, it had increased by 129% to reach 21,620 MW.

Meanwhile, wind energy installed capacity, which was 12,082 MW at the same period last year, increased by 108% to 13,098 MW by the end of March this year.

Thus, the total share of wind and solar energy in installed capacity, which was 25.7% at the end of March last year, reached 30% by the end of March 2025.

