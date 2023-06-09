Tropical cyclone Biparjoy in Arabian Sea to have no effect on UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2023) A tropical cyclone Cat.1 Biparjoy is currently in the centre of the Arabian Sea at latitude 15 north and longitude 66.3, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The wind speed around the centre ranges from 135 to 145 km/hr with an existing formation of rainy convective clouds around the depression.

It is expected that through numerical models and reports issued by the regional hurricane monitoring centre, the tropical cyclone Cat.1 is expected to continue with the same strength in the next 24 hours.

Its path will be towards the north–northeast in the Arabian Sea, where the wind speed ranges between 140 to 155 km/hr around the centre and the moving speed of the tropical cyclone is 4 km/hr.

However, the NCM made it clear that the cyclone will have no effect on the country during the next five days.