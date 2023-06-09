UrduPoint.com

Tropical Cyclone Biparjoy In Arabian Sea To Have No Effect On UAE

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Tropical cyclone Biparjoy in Arabian Sea to have no effect on UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2023) A tropical cyclone Cat.1 Biparjoy is currently in the centre of the Arabian Sea at latitude 15 north and longitude 66.3, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The wind speed around the centre ranges from 135 to 145 km/hr with an existing formation of rainy convective clouds around the depression.

It is expected that through numerical models and reports issued by the regional hurricane monitoring centre, the tropical cyclone Cat.1 is expected to continue with the same strength in the next 24 hours.

Its path will be towards the north–northeast in the Arabian Sea, where the wind speed ranges between 140 to 155 km/hr around the centre and the moving speed of the tropical cyclone is 4 km/hr.

However, the NCM made it clear that the cyclone will have no effect on the country during the next five days.

Related Topics

Same From Depression

Recent Stories

No progress yet on appointment of PCB chairman

No progress yet on appointment of PCB chairman

12 minutes ago
 '5-E Framework will prove to be game changer for e ..

'5-E Framework will prove to be game changer for ensuring economic development'

22 minutes ago
 ADAFSA to install Zadna Rating labels on 6,900 foo ..

ADAFSA to install Zadna Rating labels on 6,900 food establishments in Abu Dhabi

46 minutes ago
 Operation &#039;Chivalrous Knight / 2&#039; launch ..

Operation &#039;Chivalrous Knight / 2&#039; launches 4 new humanitarian initiati ..

1 hour ago
 Fatima Sana confident of a good show in ACC Women' ..

Fatima Sana confident of a good show in ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup

2 hours ago
 Masood Khan, Chris Van Hollen discuss ways to buil ..

Masood Khan, Chris Van Hollen discuss ways to build resilient Pak resolution

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.