Tropical cyclone kills at least 76 in Indonesia

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2021) Floods and landslides triggered by tropical cyclone Seroja in a cluster of islands in southeast Indonesia and East Timor have killed at least 76 people and displaced thousands, officials said on Monday.

There were 55 people dead and 40 missing in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province, after the cyclone brought flash floods, landslides and strong winds amid heavy rain since the weekend, disaster agency BNPB said.

More than 400 people were evacuated and thousands more impacted, it said.

Several bridges collapsed, trees fell and blocked some roads in Indonesia and at least one ship sank in high waves triggered by the cyclone, complicating search and rescue operations, BNPB said.

Within the next 24 hours, the cyclone's intensity could strengthen, bringing yet more rain, waves and winds, although it was moving away from Indonesia, the agency said.