Tropical Cyclone Shaheen Centered In The Northwest Of The Arabian Sea: NCM

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 07:30 PM

Tropical cyclone Shaheen centered in the northwest of the Arabian Sea: NCM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2021) ABU DHABI, 2nd October 2021 (WAM) - The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said on Saturday that Tropical cyclone Shaheen is currently centered in the northwest of the Arabian Sea at latitude 24.3 N and longitude 60.9 E, and is forming form different types of clouds accompanied with rainy convective clouds of different intensity and strong winds on the Arabian Sea with a speed around the center from 116 to 150 km/hr.

It added that the centre of the cyclone is 440 km away from the coast of Fujairah. The speed of the cyclone's movement is 11 km / hr in the direction of west - northwest.

According to NCM's forecasts, the movement of Tropical Cyclone Shaheen will continue towards the coasts of the Sultanate of Oman during the next 24 hours, and that by Sunday afternoon and evening October 3, some regions of the country will be affected by the extension of the tropical situation, especially the eastern regions, which include the Al Ain and the southern regions and extending towards some central regions, where convective clouds will increase, associated with rains of different intensity that lead to the flash flooding in the valleys and torrents and water will accumulate over some low areas.

The NCM urged the public to follow its bulletins and reports, as well as instructions and warnings by the relevant authorities.

